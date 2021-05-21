The Manitoba MLA calls for orders ahead of anti-restraint rally next week

The organizer of an illegal rally against public health measures in Forks last month is set to return for another one next week and an MLA is urging the province to take an order before the rally.

Chris Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, was arrested in Toronto on Wednesday and charged with threatening to shoot people and assault a police officer, the Toronto Police Department said in a press release. Advertising spread on social media, Saccoccia plans to speak at another rally in Forks in Winnipeg on May 28th.

In the Legislature on Wednesday, Manitoba NDP justice critic Nahanni Fontaine called on justice officials, including Justice Minister Cameron Friesen, to intervene.

“Will they seek a court order and support small businesses so that we do not close small businesses again and lay off workers again?” Tha Fontain.

In a statement Thursday, Forks said they have nothing to do with organizing the event.

“We have not been asked, nor would we, for any events that conflict with current public health guidelines,” said Clare MacKay, vice president of strategic initiatives and executive director of the Forks Foundation, in an email.

“We have alerted the provincial public health regulators and the Winnipeg City Police Service about the incident.”

Arrest in Toronto

Saccocia allegedly threatened to shoot several people during a telephone conversation on May 12, and this was reported to Toronto police on May 19. When police went to arrest Sakok at a mansion in the York Region, he got into his car and tried to leave, police said.

When police tried to block the vehicle and an officer came out to approach Sakokia, he allegedly drove the officer, forcing him to jump off the road.

Sakokia then allegedly left the officers.

He has been charged with three counts of threatening to kill, assaulting a police officer with a firearm and driving dangerously. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Saccoccia is a resident of King City in northern Toronto. Last month, he was traveling across the country at a time when several provinces, including Manitoba and Ontario, are imposing cross-provincial travel restrictions.

He received two individual fines of $ 1,296 for his involvement in the April 25 rally in Forks. The event, one of numerous in the country in recent weeks, drew hundreds of people in violation of public health orders restricting public gatherings, forcing businesses in the Forks Market to close.

During a news conference Thursday, Prime Minister Brian Pallister was asked about the possibility of a restraining order.

“I have not had discussions about the ordinances,” Pallister said, adding that he was clear about his dissatisfaction with those rallies but could not tell the justice system what to do.

“I would certainly hope that additional enforcement measures will be implemented for this idiot who wants to go around constantly and encourage people to be idiots with him,” he said.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said all good ideas were on the table when asked about the likelihood that Manitoba would follow a court order in response to anti-restraint rallies in the province. (Global Camera / Pool)

But Pallister justice minister Cameron Friesen said the court orders are an option his office is continuing to consider.

“It certainly is a balancing act,” Friesen said, as he acknowledged the right of people to protest. “At this point in time, we are saying that there are some limitations to those ability to assemble.”

In this pandemic, Nova Scotia was the only province to issue a court order banning groups from organizing illegal rallies contrary to public health orders.

Friesen would not explain why Manitoba did not request an order, but he suggested “no one could say that [enforcement] “The actions taken by our government have not been significant.”

He said Manitoba has issued more fines on a per capita basis than any province in the country.

Last month, Thunder Bay police charged Saccoccia under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act following an anti-restraint rally in the northwestern Ontario city.

Saccoccia was arrested and charged with violating a venture.

In addition to anti-restriction statements, Saccoccia, under the name Chris Sky, has posted anti-Semitic messages on Facebook.