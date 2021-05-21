Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to start training camp aimed at recruiting more firefighters – Edmonton





In an effort to add more diversity to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire department is launching a new training camp. The aim is to introduce more women and different gender communities in the service to a safe and inclusive atmosphere, and to inspire them to come together. For nearly five years, Daisy VanRavenswaay has been battling fires as just one of eight female firefighters in Edmonton. It is a small number compared to the approximately 1,250 male firefighters currently serving. “In North America, we have about four percent representation from women in the fire service, so we have a pretty big gender gap there and we’re looking to close that gap,” VanRavenswaay said. To get there, for the first time, EFRS is launching Camp Inspire, a three-day introductory firefighting training initiative designed to arouse the interest of women, people of color and those in the LGBTQ2IA + community. The story goes down the ad “Basically just to give them that opportunity to feel what it’s like in a minority environment, to ask other firefighters who identify as women and not be controlled by other people and just give them that sense of secure involvement, “VanRavenswaay said. Trends COVID-19 Vaccine: What Employers Can and Can Not Look For in Canada

Ontario reports 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Angelika Matson, vice president of the Edmonton Women’s Initiative, a women’s equality group, said having more female representation in various areas of employment is very important. “Making a specific goal for women and underrepresented groups, I think is really important, and organizing events where they can try it out and ask questions in a safe space,” Matson said. She said these types of recruitment options are essential to inspire more women to enter the male-dominated workforce. Read more: Edmonton’s first female firefighter Shirley Benson wins another first “Women may not apply just because of societal expectations that women are not strong enough, or worry that they may not fit in, or feel like they are being considered more or face discrimination,” VanRavenswaay said. . This is an issue that both Matson and VanRavenswaay would like to change. “Women need to see themselves in these underrepresented roles so that little girls can see the firefighter visiting the classroom,” Matson said. The story goes down the ad “I think a lot of women have the mental courage and physical strength to do this job,” VanRavenswaay said. Camp Inspire applications are open until May 25. The first camp takes place from June 18 to June 20. Applicants must be 18 years old and currently not on the EFRS employment eligibility list. Those interested in becoming a post-camp firefighter can then formally join the recruitment process. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







