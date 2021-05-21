Ontario schools could reopen in June with manageable growth in new COVID-19 cases, experts say

Ontario schools may reopen in June and though the action thus will increase COVID-19 In some cases, such a move could be “manageable in some regions,” says the provincial science advisory board.

Prime Doug Ford wants consensus from doctors and teachers’ unions for students return for personal instruction for the last month of school, but also said “we can not afford an 11 percent increase” in COVID-19 cases.

“We just have to go around the table and make sure we have a deal,” he said Thursday. “I know a lot of parents are worried, but there’s also the fact … that it could increase cases by 11 percent.

However, the prime minister added that while he “would like to return children” to the classroom and noted that children aged 12 and over are now receiving vaccines, “I will not rush into this.”

Ford’s comments came as the Canadian Pediatric Association, along with Sick Kids Hospital and CHEO in Eastern Ontario and a coalition of other prominent experts said the children had “suffered immensely during the pandemic period” and again urged the province to reopen immediately schools.

“The benefits of a few weeks in the classroom cannot be overstated,” they write in an open letter.

New Democrat MP MP Marit Stiles, her party’s education critic, said “students and their families have been devastated after another five weeks, and in some cases even more, of emergency distance learning. They are missing friends. their teachers ”and want to learn in person.

Talks about reopening schools came as the province unveiled its plan to ease restrictions on Ontarians and as the COVID-19 scientific advisory board released new modeling numbers that included a look at schools. He predicted that if schools open June 2, new COVID-19 cases could increase by 6 to 11 percent.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he would like the schools to reopen in June if possible and for consultations to continue with the ministries of health and education and local health officials.

“Our health officer understands concerns, especially about the mental health, socialization, developmental issues of all children,” Williams said, adding that school sites could help in efforts to vaccinate 12-year-olds. high now that they are right.

He estimated that about 30 percent of teachers have been vaccinated so far.

Reopening schools “increases cases (but) I think the question really is whether or not we would be able to continue with all the other public health measures, including case tracking and contacts that would be required with open schools “, said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and co-chair of the science roundtable.

“But (schools) really have to be the first thing to open when we can open things up.”

While child experts have called target openings of schools in areas with lower levels of COVID-19, said dr. Peter Juni at the advisory table in places like Toronto and the Peel Region, “maybe we just need a week more to lower these figures a little more. But that doesn’t stop the rest of the province from opening schools already, while keeping in I think we have to be very careful. “

“It’s ‘a calculated risk,'” he added, “but it can be made relatively safe by disguising and grouping children.”

He said a six to 11 per cent increase is manageable. However, if the school-attended outdoor amenities open, then “you can not add anything other than that” by the end of June.

Peel Health Medical Officer, Dr. Lawrence Loh said he was optimistic that COVID-19 numbers “are moving in a favorable direction that, if maintained, could support a return to personal learning”.

Patrick Casey, director of corporate communications for York Region public health, said if the province provides the right light, schools there could open on May 31st.

He said public health would like cases to fall between 50 and 100 per 100,000 inhabitants or lower, per week, and “our modeling shows that this is possible from this time frame”. Currently, York is just over 104 cases.