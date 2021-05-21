The WHO says known variants of COVID-19 respond to existing vaccines

Authorized vaccines in Europe and the United States each respond to all known variants of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said Thursday Scientists are still studying the degree of effectiveness and transmissibility of some existing types of anxiety.

“All virus and covid-19 variants can be controlled in the same way as public health and social measures, “European Regional Director Hans Kluge told a news conference.” All variants of the COVID-19 virus that have appeared so far respond to the available approved vaccines. ”

There are four main variants of concern that have been monitored since January 2020, Kluge said. This includes the B.1.617 mutation that is currently destroying India. B.1.617 has been detected in 44 different countries in the six WHO regions and the WHO has received intelligence reports in five different countries, according to a last week epidemiological update from the WHO. Multiple variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 are provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to increase proportions across different regions of the world in the future.

Unknown variants of the virus may still appear and may be resistant to current vaccine formulas, scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine explained. Experts noted that variant B.1.351 which was first discovered in South Africa may be resistant to some developing vaccines and that mutations like it are still being studied.

But early test results showed that Moderna provided enhanced immunity results against virus variants found in South Africa and Brazil. The original Pfizer vaccine was also shown to be very effective against the variant which was first seen in the UK.

Should existing vaccines be less effective against any variants that appear in the future, WHO stated that “it will be possible to change the composition of vaccines to protect against these variants”.

More





“At the moment, we can say that all four variants respond to the vaccines made available, as of today,” Kluge said. “But the best way to counteract is to speed up the end of vaccination.”

To date, 37.8% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC. Last week, the CDC too reported a 23.6% decrease in new daily COVID-19 cases.

Across the U.S., states have also adopted new guidelines on mask mandates following a CDC update that said fully vaccinated people do not have to wear them on many occasions.

But Kluge said “there is no such thing as zero risk” and warned people to remain vigilant despite more vaccines being distributed.

“Vaccines can be a light at the end of the tunnel, but you can’t be blinded by that light,” Kluge said. “We have been here before. Let us not make the same mistakes that were made this time last year that resulted in the revival of COVID-19.”

He said most of the cases are related to international travel and warned people to “be careful and rethink or avoid international travel”, despite COUNTRIES around the world reopening to tourism. He advised adhering to the protocols of social distance, keeping the face mask in public and avoiding crowded spaces.

“We are moving in the right direction, but we need to have virus surveillance,” he said. “In the face of a constant threat and new insecurity, we must continue to exercise caution.”

On Wednesday, the European Union eased tourist travel for visitors and eased the criteria for nations to be considered safe places.