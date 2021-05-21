Budget 2021: Here is what is in the Budget for Families

The Minister of Finance has revealed the Budget of these years, including everything from extra money for railways to the protection of Antarctica Scott Base.

But some families may wonder what everything means to them.

Commentators say the short answer is probably that, if you do not get some kind of benefit, not much.

The main changes affecting families are the increase in benefit levels, some additional childcare funding for lower-income families, an incentive for the Kiwi Homes program for lower-income families, and the prospect of a scheme unemployment insurance to get some of the blow out of a potential job loss.

Housing costs will continue to be a pressure on most rented households, commentators say.

benefit

Weekly benefit rates will increase by between $ 32 and $ 55 by April 1 next year. The government says, when its full change packages are considered, 109,000 families with children would be on average $ 175 a week better than 2017.

Child Poverty Action Group spokeswoman Innes Asher said the increases would be enough to make a difference in families. But the CPAG modeling showed that rent-paying households often had incomes of about $ 100 to $ 230 below the poverty line each week, she said. Families will still have a shortage, but it will be smaller.

Disability supplements have not changed.

From 1 April next year, income thresholds to qualify for childcare assistance will move each year, in line with the average wage increase.

The budget also creates 3,300 new places in the Out-of-School Care and Recreation Service (Oscar), which the Government said would help 900 low-income parents stay in, or start, work or training.

Sense Partners economist Rosie Collins said raising welfare was the easiest way the Government could have moved to increase revenue. Rather than an ad hoc policy suite, it probably comes from one party making that decision. It was nice to see them saying, Not enough people are getting fed up, so they would raise it.

But ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said that while the focus was on raising the wealth of those at the bottom, there was little on raising education standards, or productivity, which could boost wages for the general population. for a long time.

Judith Collins says the 2021 Budget was a "disappointing budget" which has "almost no plans" to improve the economy.

There are not many of them in this budget. Many welfare changes are vessels. They will be meaningful to people at the bottom, but the challenge is that, one way or another, housing costs continue to rise.

Brad Olsen, a senior economist at Infometrics, said the Government was talking about falling unemployment and more New Zealanders entering work, but the question was not addressed where the jobs would come from.

Not everyone was convinced that raising benefit rates would have the intended effect on low-income families.

Head of Informatics Predictor Gareth Kiernan said: “I do not have a problem with giving more money to the beneficiaries themselves, it will not go back to what led to these increases in the cost of living and poverty levels. You can put more money into the problem, but sometimes the solution to the underlying issue is actually, treating the symptoms.

If you pair this with the risk that prices will rise, it will not do much.

There was a risk that households could see cost pressures eroding their spending power over the next year, he said. Price increases were passing as the cost of receiving goods in New Zealand increased due to supply chain difficulties, and businesses faced additional bills through changes such as raising the minimum wage.

What is in the budget for families? Commentators say the short answer is probably not much.

HOUSING

The government disclosed most of its proposed pre-Budget housing changes, including revenue increases and price limits for First House Credit schemes and First House Grant Schemes and the Housing Acceleration Fund from $ 3.8 billion.

The budget includes $ 380 million for about 1,000 new homes for Mori, including unpacked housing, repairs to about 700 homes owned by Mori, and the expansion of support services.

The budget also includes additional funding for the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme to help low-income homeowners with insulation and heating. An additional 47,700 homeowners are said to be covered.

Well-known political journalists Henry Cooke and Luke Malpass give a quick look at the 2021 budget.

There is also $ 100 million to support the implementation of changes to Healthy Homes Standards for rental property and the Housing Amendment Act, including $ 16 million for proactive investigation and enforcement of the standards.

Another $ 38 million is envisaged to ensure that the IT system dealing with lease bond transactions is fit for purpose. Slightly more than $ 40 million will be spent on maintaining rental services, such as access to dispute resolution services.

Tuffley said previous housing proposals would take time to take effect and, meanwhile, housing costs would continue to eat up household incomes, especially those rented by private landlords.

The budget allocates $ 57.3 billion in infrastructure spending, but Collins said her firm had estimated the country’s infrastructure deficit was $ 75 billion.

She said insufficient increase in infrastructure spending meant that New Zealand would be stuck with dilapidated infrastructure and tight housing for longer, keeping pressure on the Reserve Bank to leave monetary policy and rates free. of lower interest for a longer period.

While the Treasury predicts that house price growth will slow significantly in the coming years, Collins said there was a risk that house prices would continue to rise if supply did not improve. Sometimes you can not throw money at the problem. If restrictions are being planned or staff are lacking, you need other policies in place to unlock the home supply.

Unemployment insurance

The government is working with BusinessNZ and the Council of Trade Unions on an unemployment insurance scheme that would support workers to keep 80 per cent of their income after losing their job.

The scheme was still in development and consultation had yet to take place as to what the appropriate settings might be, Robertson said.

It would function a bit like the ACC in that it would offer some resilience to workers as they retrain or look for a new job.

Rosie Collins: That was an effective way to increase revenue.

Covid-19 has exposed how vulnerable employment can be, and the risk of dramatic loss of employment income to unemployment. Finding a job takes time and many workers may accept lower paid jobs that do not match their skills because financial pressures mean they need jobs quickly.

Collins said it would be a great move.

Weve had a last aid system to date, but the risk of having too little support is poor job matching. If workers are not supported in the middle of work, they will rush to get work out of necessity, even if it is not a good match for their skills. They may end up with lower incomes than otherwise, and face salary cuts.

Unemployment social security creates space to breathe for good job matches, which is better for employees and employers. And it is fairer for displaced workers. Beenshte recommended by the OECD and others for New Zealand for several years now.