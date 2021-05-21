Karnataka hospital staff Sound alarm: Families at risk, vaccinated

For the past two months, Naveen Raj, the head nurse at a government hospital in Bengaluru, has been at work every day managing patients, nurses and staff, and also handing over bodies to families.

At the hospital, his day begins at 7 a.m. and continues late at night with the 36-year-old flying through the emergency departments, ICU and generals at Covid Hospital over 150 beds, sometimes in a PPE bag or just a mask

At home, he says, he stays in his room and does not interact with others in his family, including siblings, because while he has the protection of a double vaccination, other members of his family do not.

The Rice Dilemma carries an echo across India where vaccinations have protected doctors and healthcare workers to a large extent in the second Covid wave, but their family members remain vulnerable amid a vaccination slowdown.

The center has told states that they have no discretion to add categories of beneficiaries from the doses it provides and allocates them to vaccinate three priority groups at no cost: health care workers, front-line workers and those over 45 years of age.

However, states can make forecasts for other categories of doses procured directly by them from the open market under the 50-50 formula discovered on May 1st.

On Wednesday, Odisha was among the first on the bloc to include the families of healthcare workers in its priority group for vaccination from the doses it provides independently.

I have young doctors and nurses who work eight- to 12-hour shifts. I am on average about 10-12 healthcare workers who give positive results every day, said Dr. Sanjiv Lewin, chief of medical services at St John’s Medical College and Hospital, a 1,000-bed Covid hospital.

Most have moderate or mild symptoms, most of us have been vaccinated. However, they are returning home to people who may not be vaccinated. I am back after 10 days of isolation because my wife has tested positive. She is a doctor. We have elderly parents at home. We locked the whole family for 10 days to deal with this crisis, he said.

This is the first time we feel it hits all our families. By not vaccinating our families, we are tying the hands of healthcare workers again, Lewin said.

Unlike the first wave last year, when doctors, nurses and hospital staff could take a week off quarantine after a week of work shifts, vaccination insurance has resulted in the abolition of mandatory quarantine for Covid workers in many countries, particularly in government hospitals with short staff, say health workers.

Nearly 99 percent of deaths are among those who have not been vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated are safe, said Dr Shivakumar, head of the emergency unit at Victoria Hospital with 550 beds, the main Covid government facility in Bengaluru.

One related challenge facing large hospitals is finding replacement workers when regular staff fall ill. While medical college hospitals like Victoria and St Johns can turn to interns, PG students and doctors from other departments, independent government hospitals do not have that luxury.

Although we have not been in clinical practice for over 20 years, we have been required to complement regular physicians who fall ill on duty Covid. Since most of us are vaccinated, we do not hesitate, but going home to our families is a concern, said a forensic doctor at a large government hospital for Covid in Bengaluru.

Vaccines guarantee protection against serious diseases and death. But no vaccine can prevent infection, said Professor V Ravi, former head of the virology department at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience. Ravi is part of the Karnataka government technical advisory committee.

The Karnataka chapter of the Indian Medical Association reported 36 physician deaths during June, July, and August 2020 when the first wave peaked in the state. There have been about eight deaths of doctors this year, but it is not clear whether they were vaccinated or not, said Dr M Venkatachalapathy, president of IMA in Karnataka.

When vaccination began for priority groups in January, there had been reluctance among many health workers due to a lack of clarity on efficacy and safety. But now, I see them asking for vaccination. Vaccinated are protected. There may be only one or two staff members who are infected. Those who were infected also had only minor infections, said a senior nurse at a government hospital.

The Karnataka government was forced to stop vaccinations for the 18-44 age group on May 14 due to the availability of doses of only 11.24 lakh for nearly 19.97 lakh persons over 45 who are for second doses. Last week, there were a total of nearly 65 lakh people awaiting second doses in the state.

Karnataka, which saw over 45,000 cases in early May, has seen a drop to 40,000 in the last week and below 30,000 in recent days. While nearly 500 deaths were being recorded per day in early May, they are now in the 250 range.

In Bengaluru, however, 3,702 deaths were recorded in the last 19 days, which is the highest for a single month in the second wave and exceeds the peak of 971 in September 2020. In April, the official Covid death toll was 1,907 in Bengaluru.