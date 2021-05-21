Nunavut RCMP investigates death of Grizzlies actor Emerald MacDonald

Nunavut police are asking the public for help in investigating the death of a woman in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, earlier this month.

RCMPs Emerald MacDonald’s body was found in a cabin outside the village on May 3rd. Police have decided her death was a murder.

In a press release, police say MacDonald was last seen in Kugluktuk on April 30 while she was buying supplies to go to her family cabin for the weekend. She then traveled by snowmobile to the cabin on Inutkoakakvik Island (elder island).

Police say he was last seen alive there.

MacDonald became known for her role inGrizzlies, a 2018 film about a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk. The film is based on the true story of young people overcoming intergenerational trauma from residential schools, suicides and other battles and was co-produced by MacDonald’s sister, Stacey Aglok MacDonald.

A statement on the film’s Facebook page last week said Emerald MacDonald was an “excellent talent”.

Ben Schnetzer and Emerald MacDonald in a movie still from 2018, The Grizzlies. (Shane Mahood / Mongrel Media)

“Emerald’s performance was celebrated all over the country, Europe and the world, but the most important thing for her was that she made her community proud,” the statement reads.

MacDonald’s sister also posted a tribute to her on Facebook.

“She was a fearless, courageous young woman who had much more love, joy and talent to offer. She was taken very quickly, but her love and light live on in our hearts and on our screens,” Stacey wrote. Aglok MacDonald.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen or heard anything on the ground or about MacDonald’scabin, to contact Kugluktuk RCMP at 867-982-0123, or Crime Prevention at 1-800-222-8477 (Advice).