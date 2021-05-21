International
Nunavut RCMP investigates death of Grizzlies actor Emerald MacDonald
Nunavut police are asking the public for help in investigating the death of a woman in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, earlier this month.
RCMPs Emerald MacDonald’s body was found in a cabin outside the village on May 3rd. Police have decided her death was a murder.
In a press release, police say MacDonald was last seen in Kugluktuk on April 30 while she was buying supplies to go to her family cabin for the weekend. She then traveled by snowmobile to the cabin on Inutkoakakvik Island (elder island).
Police say he was last seen alive there.
MacDonald became known for her role inGrizzlies, a 2018 film about a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk. The film is based on the true story of young people overcoming intergenerational trauma from residential schools, suicides and other battles and was co-produced by MacDonald’s sister, Stacey Aglok MacDonald.
A statement on the film’s Facebook page last week said Emerald MacDonald was an “excellent talent”.
“Emerald’s performance was celebrated all over the country, Europe and the world, but the most important thing for her was that she made her community proud,” the statement reads.
MacDonald’s sister also posted a tribute to her on Facebook.
“She was a fearless, courageous young woman who had much more love, joy and talent to offer. She was taken very quickly, but her love and light live on in our hearts and on our screens,” Stacey wrote. Aglok MacDonald.
Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen or heard anything on the ground or about MacDonald’scabin, to contact Kugluktuk RCMP at 867-982-0123, or Crime Prevention at 1-800-222-8477 (Advice).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]