Hougang HDB blockers to be tested for Covid-19 after cases found there, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – All residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 will have to be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution, as several cases living there were found.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday (May 20th) said the mandatory testing operation will be carried out on the invalid deck of the block on Friday and Saturday and leaflets have been distributed to residents. They will also receive an SMS notification.

Residents of the block should closely monitor their health and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, the ministry said.

This is the second block of the Housing Board whose residents must undergo mass testing, as the MoH offered testing last July to 58 families in a block in Tampines affiliated with the well-known Covid-19 group. A total of 123 people who lived or visited Block 111 Tampines Street 11 came out negative.

32nd Death Covid-19

The MoH also said a 70-year-old man from Singapore died of complications related to Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of such deaths here to 32.

The man was held in the 9D Ward of Tan Tock Seng Hospital on April 22 and it was confirmed he had Covid-19 on April 30.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

Changi Airport cluster increases to 100 cases

Separately, a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) Polytechnic student, a prison inmate and a clinical assistant at the Etern Medical Clinic in Punggol were among the 27 new community cases reported Thursday.

Of these 27 cases, 15 had already been quarantined and six are unrelated.

One of the quarantine cases is a 12-year-old male student at the Anglo-Chinese (Junior) School who is a family member of a 46-year-old Singaporean investment banker at DBS Bank.

He was quarantined on May 17 and tested the next day after developing fever, cough and runny nose. His test result came back positive on May 19th.

The Changi Airport cluster has grown to 100 people, including two students – a 14-year-old and an eight-year-old who are members of the same family – from Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah Madrasa, an Islamic school in Geylang.

The two have been linked to a cleaner who came out positive on Sunday.

Another case in the group is a Singaporean 63-year-old man who is employed by Certis as an aviation security officer at Terminal 3 at Changi Airport. He is asymptomatic and his infection was discovered when he was tested on Sunday as part of a reset routine. testing. On the same day, after being identified as a family member of another Covid-19 patient, he was placed in quarantine.

His combined test result came back positive for the virus on Monday and his individual test result came back positive on Wednesday. His serological test result is negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection, the MH said. He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on January 21, and his second dose on February 14.

One of the six unrelated cases is a 49-year-old housewife who did not seek treatment immediately after developing fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and loss of taste and smell last Friday. She went to a general practitioner on Tuesday and came out positive for the virus.

New community cases also include a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student, a prison inmate and a clinical assistant at the Etern Medical Clinic in Punggol.

The 19-year-old SP student, who is currently unrelated, was last at school last Saturday and fell ill the same day.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old clinical assistant at Etern Medical Clinic has been linked to a 32-year-old IT engineer who works at AbbVie Operations Singapore.

In the same group with the clinic assistant is a 3-year-old girl attending the Skool4kidz Center preschool in Punggol. It was asymptomatic and was discovered when tested on May 18 during the quarantine period. Her test result came back positive on May 19th.

There were also 14 imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

41 new cases brought Singapore total to 61,730.

There are now 240 confirmed cases in the hospital, said the MoH. Of these, most are stable or improving, and four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 229 patients are in community facilities.