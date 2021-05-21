Connect with us

International

Hougang HDB blockers to be tested for Covid-19 after cases found there, Health News & Top Stories

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By


SINGAPORE – All residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 will have to be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution, as several cases living there were found.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday (May 20th) said the mandatory testing operation will be carried out on the invalid deck of the block on Friday and Saturday and leaflets have been distributed to residents. They will also receive an SMS notification.

Residents of the block should closely monitor their health and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, the ministry said.

This is the second block of the Housing Board whose residents must undergo mass testing, as the MoH offered testing last July to 58 families in a block in Tampines affiliated with the well-known Covid-19 group. A total of 123 people who lived or visited Block 111 Tampines Street 11 came out negative.

32nd Death Covid-19

The MoH also said a 70-year-old man from Singapore died of complications related to Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of such deaths here to 32.

The man was held in the 9D Ward of Tan Tock Seng Hospital on April 22 and it was confirmed he had Covid-19 on April 30.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

Changi Airport cluster increases to 100 cases

Separately, a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) Polytechnic student, a prison inmate and a clinical assistant at the Etern Medical Clinic in Punggol were among the 27 new community cases reported Thursday.

Of these 27 cases, 15 had already been quarantined and six are unrelated.

One of the quarantine cases is a 12-year-old male student at the Anglo-Chinese (Junior) School who is a family member of a 46-year-old Singaporean investment banker at DBS Bank.

He was quarantined on May 17 and tested the next day after developing fever, cough and runny nose. His test result came back positive on May 19th.

The Changi Airport cluster has grown to 100 people, including two students – a 14-year-old and an eight-year-old who are members of the same family – from Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah Madrasa, an Islamic school in Geylang.

The two have been linked to a cleaner who came out positive on Sunday.

Another case in the group is a Singaporean 63-year-old man who is employed by Certis as an aviation security officer at Terminal 3 at Changi Airport. He is asymptomatic and his infection was discovered when he was tested on Sunday as part of a reset routine. testing. On the same day, after being identified as a family member of another Covid-19 patient, he was placed in quarantine.

His combined test result came back positive for the virus on Monday and his individual test result came back positive on Wednesday. His serological test result is negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection, the MH said. He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on January 21, and his second dose on February 14.

One of the six unrelated cases is a 49-year-old housewife who did not seek treatment immediately after developing fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and loss of taste and smell last Friday. She went to a general practitioner on Tuesday and came out positive for the virus.

New community cases also include a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student, a prison inmate and a clinical assistant at the Etern Medical Clinic in Punggol.

The 19-year-old SP student, who is currently unrelated, was last at school last Saturday and fell ill the same day.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old clinical assistant at Etern Medical Clinic has been linked to a 32-year-old IT engineer who works at AbbVie Operations Singapore.

In the same group with the clinic assistant is a 3-year-old girl attending the Skool4kidz Center preschool in Punggol. It was asymptomatic and was discovered when tested on May 18 during the quarantine period. Her test result came back positive on May 19th.

There were also 14 imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

41 new cases brought Singapore total to 61,730.

There are now 240 confirmed cases in the hospital, said the MoH. Of these, most are stable or improving, and four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 229 patients are in community facilities.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: