The lies contributed to Princess Diana ‘paranoia’
Prince William and Prince Harry demand higher standards in the news media following a BBC investigation that found journalist Martin Bashir used “deceptive behavior” to provide a historic interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
William, Duke of Wales, said this brought him indescribable sadness when he knew that the lies told to his mother contributed to the fear, paranoia and isolation that plagued her in the years before her death.
But what saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns raised for the first time in 1995, my mother would have known she was cheated, William said.
An independent report released Thursday after a month-long investigation revealed that Bashir acted improperly and violated the publicly funded broadcaster’s editorial guidelines in order to gain entry to the royal, who told him in a November 1995 interview that ” there were three of us “
The line referred to her husband, Prince Charles, who had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he would marry in 2005, eight years after Diana’s death in a car accident in August 1997.
William claimed that the lies told to his mother contributed to her statements, resulting in a false confession and demanded that the program never be aired again. “Determined confession” should be included by anyone who writes about his mother’s life and legacy moving forward, he said.
“In an age of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important,” William said. “These failures, identified by investigative journalists, not only ruin my mother, and my family; they also demean the public.”
Harry, Duke of Sussex, went a step further and clearly blamed the media for his mothers’s death in 1997. Many have attributed the paparazzi who followed him to her contribution to the car crash that killed her in Paris .
The effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took his life, Harry said. For those who have taken some form of responsibility, thank you for having it. This is the first step towards justice and truth. However, what worries me deeply is that practices like these and even worse are still prevalent today. Then, and now, it is bigger than an outlet, a network, or a publication.
Diana was “resilient, bold and undoubtedly honest,” Harry said.
The BBC appointed Lord John Anthony Dyson, a former UK Supreme Court Justice, last year to look into allegations that Bashir may have lied to Diana in order to get his interview, which was watched by more than 20 million people in Britain. The allegations surfaced against Bashir after a documentary aired last November on ITV called “Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess”.
She claimed Bashir had a graphic designer creating fake bank statements, which he allegedly used to convince Diana that royal employees were being paid to spy on her.
Diana’s brother Charles Spencer wrote on Twitter on November 8 that he knew Bashir “used false bank statements and other dishonesty to force my sister to do the interview.”
Spencer also claimed that he discovered that the BBC also knew about the bank’s false statements. He demanded that the network apologize for the forged documents that led him to introduce Bashir to his sister.
Dyson’s findings confirmed the allegations. Bashir said in a statement that he apologized “for the fact that I demanded that the bank statements be mocked”. That was “a stupid thing to do and it was an action I deeply regret,” he said.
This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.
