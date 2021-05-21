Sturgeon pushes for a second referendum on Scottish independence





Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon insists a second referendum on independence is now “the will of the country” after winning the Scottish parliamentary elections. In 2014, membership of the European Union was a factor behind people’s decision to stay in the UK. That was before Brexit and the damage it is doing to local businesses. Another vote is likely to depend on whether a bond dating back centuries should be sacrificed for another in the hope of returning to the broad single market.

The Scottish National Party won 64 of the 129 seats on 6 May. Coupled with eight secured by the pro-independence Scottish Green Party, there is undoubtedly a public mandate for another independence referendum, especially given voter turnout at a record 63.5 per cent. Some Scots think they were taken from Europe against their will. In the independence referendum seven years ago, the decision to stay in the UK was largely determined by the fact that they would lose the guaranteed right to use the UK pound and could fight to rejoin the EU . But in the Brexit referendum just two years later, 62 per cent of Scots who voted to stay in the bloc were counted by many of the British who wanted to leave. In the Scottish parliamentary elections on 6 May, the Scottish National Party won 64 of 129 seats. The Scottish Conservative Party won 31. Export anxieties are numerous Following the end of the transition period this year, Scotland’s economy is feeling the impact of Brexit. Companies exporting to Europe have been hit particularly hard. Seafood wholesaler Kenny Hastie actually voted to leave, but now faces all sorts of problems. “By selling to the European Union, we are probably raising costs between 35% and 40% on average,” he says. And then there are delays. “Ships that land the product on Friday, for example, do not arrive at their destinations until Tuesday. So, you can imagine that the quality of the product suffers a lot.” While Brexit worries about promoting independence, research polls suggest many people doubt Scotland’s ability to handle crises such as the coronavirus pandemic as a single government. Support for independence was up to 50% last October, only to fall on the eve of parliamentary elections. Farm owner Allan Stevenson has his doubts. “The biggest problem for me here in this field of potatoes is that most of what we grow is sent to customers in England. And if we have a limit because we have become independent, that is a big problem,” he says. “Independence takes us beyond a sensitive country, where we have already distributed power.” Johnson was ready to act British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated that Scotland’s referendum in 2014 was a “vote once in a generation”. He is expected to block Sturgeon’s push for another, in part because the end of a union dating back to 1707 could be seen as nothing more than a major political failure for his government. In the meantime, Sturgeon is putting pressure. She claims independence is “a matter of when, not if”, and has indicated she will introduce a bill for another referendum as early as spring 2022. If it gets its way, the people of Scotland could vote as well once the next course of their country.

