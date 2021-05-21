Millions of mice are flocking to Australian cities. Now, there is a plan to end the plague with poison





For months, rats have devastated fields and infected homes in eastern Australia, from the South Victoria border to the northern state of Queensland, causing millions of dollars in damage to crops and machinery.

As winter approaches, hungry rodents are even seeking shelter inside people’s homes, according to professional cleaner Sue Hodge.

In the small town of Canowindra, a four-hour drive west of Sydney, Hodge spends her days throwing dead mice trapped in her clients’ homes. It cleans mouse feces from people’s kitchens, children’s rooms, and even from their beds.

At her home, right on the main city street, Hodge has blocked every corner and steel wool to stop rats from crawling. “I can deal with mice and kill mice,” Hodge said defiantly, demonstrating how he sets mouse traps every night. Her preference is for the snap-back model that ensures a quick death.

But the New South Wales government is looking at something much stronger. On Thursday, officials announced they would have secured 5,000 liters of “one of the strongest chemicals in the world that kills rats” – a poison so powerful that it kills with a single dose. Not everyone is happy about this. Some have expressed concern that dumping poison to save crops from wild rats could tarnish the food crop and kill local wildlife. The year the rain brought rodents For many, 2020 was a year to forget – but not for farmers, or rats, in New South Wales. Almost as much rain fell in 2020 as in the previous two years together, creating fertile ground for a bumper harvest. “(We had) really bad years of drought, then a beautiful year in 2020, and this year is shaping up very well as well. But there is always something,” sighed Canowindra farmer Michael Payten. “This year they are mice.” The bumper crop created by the abundant rain also created ideal conditions for the rats. “We had a really good year last year, a lot of cereal. We put a lot of hay in the hut and created these massive mouse hotels,” Payten said, referring to his spill of tractor hay, which now crawls in the thousands. minj. At least 800 to 1000 mice per hectare are considered “plague” sizes by the Australian National Science Agency, CSIRO. Trying to calculate the number of mice looting eastern Australia for now would be “how to try to count the stars in the sky,” said CSIRO researcher Steve Henry, described by the NSW Government as Australia’s best expert on the disease of mice. But, he added, it is essentially “a moving holiday”. A pair of mice can produce 500 more offspring each season, according to CSIRO, with females giving birth to a new litter every three weeks. And all litter need food. While they scratching Payten’s precious store, needed to feed his sheep in the winter, is being destroyed. “I would be really surprised if it would be usable,” Payten said. financial impact on farm businesses, by industry group The loss of cereal groups such as wheat, barley and canola, as well as animal feed, is having a large amountfinancial impact on farm businesses, by industry group NSW farmers . A business survey found that a third had estimated losses between A $ 50,000 and A $ 150,000 ($ 38,000 and $ 116,000). Total costs could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars if no immediate action is taken, the group warned. APRIL When it comes to protecting his business from the worst mouse plague he said he had seen in 40 years, Payten is just as ruthless as local cleaner Sue Hodge. “We are burning a lot of straw to try to get rid of them,” he said. “We hope that if we remove the holes, then it will expose them to a cold winter. “I know everything sounds a little cruel, but it’s a nightmare.” ‘Too dangerous’ to use Now, the New South Wales government is removing heavy weapons. After weeks of consultation between Henry, by CSIRO, and the farmers, it became clear that the farmers needed help to put an end to the rat plague. Last week, NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall announced “a scary suite of tools to manage rats, “including free rodent venom for farmers. And this week, he provided thousands of gallons of bromadiolone, known as a” second-generation anticoagulant “for its potency. “Once the Commonwealth APVMA (Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicine Authority) gives us approval to use bromadiolone for harvest perimeters, we can begin distributing it to our treatment stations absolutely free of charge to farmers,” Marshall said in a statement Thursday. “By securing a local supply of chemicals we ensure that the NSW Government is ready to roll over – without waiting for overseas shipments, without immediate supply problems,” he said. However, Charles Sturt University ecologist Dr Maggie Watson says the poison is “simply too dangerous” to be used anywhere in the environment. Bromadiolone can spill into the soil and bioaccumulate in insects before it passes into the food chain, according to Dr Watson, who warns of the possibility of farmers inadvertently poisoning the food they are trying to grow. The NSW government is seeking approval to allow farmers to use it on the perimeter of their fields and says they trust farmers to manage the poison correctly. Indigenous birds, such as black-shouldered kites, boobook ows, barn owls, dark frogs and Australian shellfish are all at risk of dying after eating a poisoned mouse, she said. “You can completely reduce the population of birds of prey,” Watson said. “It may take 15-20 years for them to start coming back, and meanwhile we don’t have any natural control over the next mouse plague coming along.” Bromadiolone is highly toxic, and so is likely to kill some native predators, but proponents argue that there are simply not enough hawks and owls to keep the mouse population down naturally. Meanwhile, the mouse population is growing so highly volatile, farmers warn they are spending time reaping their winter crops. A veteran of the previous two mouse plagues in the 1980s, Hodge, the cleaner, is optimistic. It has been months since the mice appeared in groups, but now she is killing fewer mice indoors. Her clients are following her tips like steel wool trick. “Actually it’s actually a privilege for me to clean the houses and get rid of the whole mouse and let the owners come home and feel like they can rest for at least a day,” she said. “Until the rats come and poo again.”

