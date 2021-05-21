Key Area Traders Beware as Taiwan’s Risk of Blockage Approaches

Of Taiwan the collapse of one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 content stories shocked investors last week. Now, while new daily infections remain elevated and the island extends pandemic-related restrictions, traders are settling for a full-scale blockade.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index fell nearly 9% from its all-time high in April amid concerns over the economic impact of escalating virus cases. Officials on Wednesday extended Level 3 measures such as covering social gatherings and closing schools and other places that were previously restricted to most of Taipei.

Should the lock be raised to a Level 4, additional restrictions on movement and beyond shutdown of businesses will result. Key points analysts are now looking at include whether chip-making businesses will be exempted from stricter restraint measures if they are enforced and how many infections occur within the island’s tech manufacturing centers.

“With the increase in locally confirmed cases, the index appears to have found short-term support at 15,000, suggesting that a further escalation in the pandemic has not yet been appreciated,” Patrick Chen, a strategist at CLSA, wrote in a note Tuesday. “The market is now much more responsive to negative news than positive.”

While the Taiwanese government has already said it will aim to keep the world supplied with chips during the blast, U.S. officials and executives have expressed concerns about the world’s dependence on chips from the island. Taiwan hosts the highest structures of the industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. AND ASE Technology Holding Co

Here are the key areas to look out for in the coming days:

Infections in Hsinchu and Taichung

With Taiwan claiming a large share of the global foundry market, the prospect of restrictions causing disruptions to chips production – already in short supply – is something analysts are monitoring. Investors need to monitor the situation in cities where chip factories are densely populated, some said.

“The rate of Covid-19 infection in the cities of Hsinchu and Taichung, Taiwan’s semiconductor centers, has so far been restrained,” said Ho Woei Chen, an economist at UOB Group. “An increase in infection levels in these cities could further hit the global semiconductor supply chain.”

‘Essential Business’

Exceptions to the “core business” should be made if the Taiwan case load raises stricter restrictions, according to a team of analysts at Citigroup including Roland Shu. Semiconductor manufacturing would probably be considered acceptable, though the companies involved can expect to face additional costs to protect employees, the team wrote in a note published Wednesday.

Chip companies have tightened controls on staff movement, including not allowing them to travel between different countries. For its part, the government has said it will try to fulfill global car orders with cars as much as possible.

Vulnerable sectors

The restrictions imposed this week will mostly affect businesses that are considered non-core, such as transportation, storage, accommodation and food service companies, according to a team of analysts at Yuanta Investment Consulting including Chen-Hui Yen.

Firms engaged in computers, electronics, optical, chemical and pharmaceutical and textile products, as well as plastic and rubber products, are less likely to be discontinued as they receive more than 70% of their demand from abroad, making them more slightly vulnerable to internal events, the team wrote in a note dated May 17th.

Stabilization Fund intervention

The island’s Financial Stabilization Fund is unlikely to intervene in the stock market, KGI strategists including Jeff Chang said. Historically the fund was only activated when Taiex sank by more than 20%, which is unlikely, the team said.

The export-oriented nature of most Taiwanese companies means their profits will benefit as the global transition to digital services boosts demand as economies reopen, they added.

Devalues ​​uncertainty

Short-term instability is inevitable given the unpredictable nature of the spread of the virus, analysts said. Citi cut its target for the Taiwan benchmark index to 14,500 from 14,900, suggesting a nearly 10% drop from Thursday’s close as CLSA lowered its outlook in Taiwan to neutral from overweight.

“The growing number of cases is the immediate cause for profit,” said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia stock strategy at Societe Generale HK. “The deepest concern is valuation at a time when investors are reassessing the global technology risk premium due to the reopening of economies.”

– With the help of Cindy Wang