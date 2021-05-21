Ortega targets opposition figures as Nicaragua election approachExBulletin





Inti Ocon / AFP through Getty Images Nicaragua national police have raided the offices of two prominent opposition figures, both children of a former president, in President Daniel Ortega’s latest move to crack down on critics ahead of the November presidential election. On Thursday, as police surrounded the offices of a non-governmental freedom of information organization named after former President Violeta Chamorro, her daughter and former director of the foundation, Cristiana Chamorro, was charged with money laundering. In a statement, the Nicaraguan Interior Ministry said it was calling on Chamorro to respond to the allegations. Cristiana Chamorro, 67, ran the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy until January when she resigned. The foundation closed its doors a month later after refusing to comply with a new law passed by the Ortega government requiring all organizations receiving funding from international sources to register as a foreign agent at the Interior Ministry. Cristiana Chamorro has publicly announced her intention to compete against Ortega, who is running for a fourth consecutive term in November. Nicaragua’s Interior Ministry says an investigation has been launched into “discrepancies” in the foundation’s government-funded financial reports between 2015 and 2019. The ministry claims the group did not comply with “obligations” and an analysis shows “clear indications of cleansing of money ” Kamorro posted on Twitter before the meeting to the Ministry that the people of Nicaragua know who is corrupt and that it has always been honest and transparent in the accounting of its foundation. She also wrote on Twitter, “I am not and we are not afraid,” referring to the opposition. National police also raided the offices of Chamorro’s brother, former opposition journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro. In 2018, police confiscated equipment and took over the offices of his independent confidential press. He went into exile for a year in neighboring Costa Rica, returning in 2020. Carlos Fernando Chamorro was not in the office at the time of the raid and later wrote on Twitter that the equipment had been confiscated and one of the sales cameramen was stopped. Defiantly, he wrote on Twitter that journalism could not be confiscated. Police raids and money laundering charges against Cristiana Chamorro are the latest moves by Ortega to break up the opposition and close the way for valid candidacies in the upcoming presidential race. Anyone under criminal investigation cannot run for political office, potentially disqualifying Chamorro if the government’s allegations are upheld. Also this week, the Supreme Electoral Council annulled the legal status of the Democratic Restoration Party. The PRD, as is known from its Spanish initials, was expected to be the party used to lead an opposition coalition against Ortega in November. Since the spring of 2018, Ortega has hit critics, particularly non-governmental agencies and independent media, as part of a failed coup attempt. In April of that year, after the government attempted to overhaul the country’s social security system, large-scale protests were violently shut down by Ortega. Hundreds were imprisoned and more than 300 were killed. The Chamorro and Ortega families have a long history. Patriarch Chamorro Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, a leading journalist and opponent of Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza, was assassinated in 1978. His assassination galvanized opposition forces that eventually overthrew the dictator a year later with a revolutionary force known as the Sandinistas. led by Ortega. Ortega was elected the first post-revolutionary president in Nicaragua but was defeated in 1990 by Pedro Joaquin’s wife, Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who held office until 1997. Ortega returned to power in 2007 and was re-elected three times in covered by allegations of corruption and judicial manipulation including amending the constitution to allow him to run for president without term limits.







