INDIA Hindutva: the establishment of Hindu supremacy

N IN recent years, Hindutva policy has caused long-term damage to India and Indians.

The so-called 56-inch macho PM, the master of propaganda, produces and survives all political crises including the current mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Despite the deaths and destruction, the social, cultural, economic and religious basis of Hindutva is intact.

There are only a few scratches on the electoral fate of the BJP in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It’s time to move away from analysis based on the personalities of leaders as well Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

It’s time to blame both the wrong products like Modi and Shah and expose their fanatical production firm, the RSS network of street fighter organizations.

The Modi-led BJP rule is based on the ideological framework of the SSR, developed from 1920 to 2021, which provides conclusive evidence that Hindutva’s primitive ideology has destroyed the social structure, economic foundations, religious harmony, and multicultural views of India and the Indians. .

Under the Modi-led regime, BJP, India has contributed nearly 60 per cent to the rise of global poverty.

There is a lot of talk about the failure of the BJP government in India. Hindutva politics is neither an option nor an alternative to a modern, progressive, democratic, developed and peaceful India. There is no ambiguity about it.

However, the victory of the BJPs in the recently concluded Assam state elections, and its securing of a very large percentage of votes both in the assembly and in the parliamentary elections in different parts of India, is a worrying sign for the Indians.

Hindutva politics continues to be a dominant force in Indian politics. Therefore, there are two basic questions that need to be seriously discussed.

How did Hindutva politics and its myopic leadership persuade the electorate to vote for them?

And how does Hindutva work?

These two questions should reflect critically on the fundamental ideological foundations and social basis of Hindutva politics.

Riots and attacks justified by Hindutva from Gujarat to New Delhi, destructive economic and agricultural policies by demonization, GST to pay bills, anti-constitutional law of change of citizenship, demolition project called Central Vista and complete failure to manage coronavirus crisis are some of the milestones in Hindutva misgovernance.

These avoidable and annihilating crises did not disturb the ideological, social and political base of the Hindutva forces in India.

The pathology of Hindutva toxic politics and its violent projects based on economic growth and illusory capitalist development can only be defeated by overcoming its reactionary ideological foundations in society, politics, economics and culture.

Political opposition and its exhaustion from electoral losses are only strengthening Hindutva politics.

It is time to change direction against Hindutva politics and fight its fundamental ideological roots.

Brahminical social and cultural order, majority domination, anti-Muslim and religious minorities, anti-Dalit, anti-women cultural propaganda, anti-working class politics and the economic system of corporate command are the seven pillars of Hindutva politics in India.

The pandemic and all other crises did not disturb these essential ideological foundations of Hindutva politics. The struggle for a secular, progressive, egalitarian, liberal and democratic India depends on the ability of the people to defeat caste, religious fanaticism and market fundamentalism promoted by capitalism. Hindutva politics works by using these three essential value systems that are catastrophic for India and Indians. Hindutva politics is not an illusory project. It is a serious project of national, international and regional capitalist classes.

Hindutva politics has penetrated every step of social, cultural, religious, economic and political life with its RSS organizational networks supported by Indian and global corporations.

All constitutional institutions are captured by people within RSS networks. Most schools, colleges, universities, cultural and social organizations are controlled directly or indirectly by the SSR today.

Most media organizations have surrendered their professional ethics and sold their freedom of advertising revenue to Hindutva.

The power of money, media, political marketing and organizational electoral machinery makes Hindutva politics one of the most fearsome and dominant forces in India. These combined forces make every Hindutva abnormality and inhuman activity natural and normal.

Social depression, political despair and sharp economic crises are the three net results of Hindutva politics, which lay the foundation for Hindutva fascism in India. Deaths and destruction do not bother Hindutva ideology. Therefore, morality is foreign to Hindutva ideology.

In this difficult terrain, India and Indians need radical policies that address the daily social, cultural, economic and spiritual needs of the people.

Need-based political struggle combined with unwavering desire and commitment to restore the values ​​embedded in the Indian constitution can revive the Indian path to peace and progress by defeating the core ideology of Hindutva, which is based on caste and capitalism. The war against Hindutva is a war against caste and capitalism.

It is impossible to defeat Hindutva without defeating caste and capitalism. The caste system and capitalism are twin sources of oxygen for the Hindutva forces.

India needs a radical radical movement to end caste and gender-based economic exploitation, and social, cultural and spiritual oppression.

There is no capitalism, caste and Hindutva with human face. These forces and their ideology can never be reformed and recycled.

The vulgar display of the reality of Hindutva fascism and its caste-based capitalism is not even conducive to human life on the northern planet. India and Indians need global support and solidarity movements to restore liberal, secular and constitutional democracy in India.

The mass movement for social and political transformation is an urgent need of the hour for the survival of India and Indians. The coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to end the Hindutva pandemic and all of its ideological and institutional infrastructure in India to preserve its present and future.

Bhabani Shankar Nayak it’s a lecturer at the Glasgow School of Business and Society at Glasgow Caledonian University.