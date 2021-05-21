Oil stocks close to $ 62 after falling with booming Iranian supply





Oil was stable in early Asian trade after a three-day downturn with the market predicting the possibility of more crude Iranian flows as the nation moves closer to a revived nuclear deal. The futures in New York traded close to $ 62 a barrel after slipping more than 6% over the last three sessions. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted it The main sanctions on his country will be lifted, though the best details and points still need to be ironed out. The potential for additional Iranian oil exports is being reflected in the rapid distribution of Brent crude oil, which is close to a bearish structure in an indication that market tightness is easing. Oil was also included in a wider area Commodity sales on Thursday amid inflation concerns, speculation that the US Federal Reserve will ease stimulus and warn China of measures to cool price hikes. Oil is still more than 25% this year as a strong recovery from the pandemic in the US, China and parts of Europe boosts optimism in forecasting fuel demand, even when the virus returns to Asia. As Iran approaches its crude export growth, Citigroup Inc. predicts the market will be tight enough by the middle of the third quarter to support higher prices. Prices West Texas Intermediate for July delivery rose 0.2% to $ 62.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:50 a.m. Singapore time after losing 2.2% in the previous session. The June contract expired on Thursday.

Brent for July settlement slipped 2.3% to close at $ 65.11 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange on Thursday. The quick delivery for Brent was 4 cents behind – a strong market structure where near-term contracts are more expensive than late-date ones – on Thursday. That compares to 42 cents in early May. Planned tax cuts in China, meanwhile, are sparking a growing backlash crude imports and raise refinery management rates, adding further support for market recovery. The tax will be levied on the inflows of three mid-June products that are often used to make low quality fuels. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

