Budget 2021: Women left behind despite focusing on well-being

analysis: Finance Minister Grant Robertson called this a recovery budget for all New Zealanders. But was it a comprehensive budget? Specifically, what did the 2021 Budget offer to those women who were significantly affected by the job losses resulting from Covid-19?

budget priorities included an objective to support employment of those most affected by Covid-19, including women and youth. However in budget speech, Robertson did not announce any clear initiative for women workers.

123RF There was no specific initiative for women working in the budget, leaving New Zealand far behind Australia when it comes to gender balance. (File photo).

Indeed, as was the case in 2020, the focus was on building physical infrastructure hospitals, schools, homes, roads, railroads, and a renovated Scott Base. About 221,000 jobs are projected to result, some of which are related to this $ 57.3 billion capital investment over four years.

Such spending initiatives are not gender neutral. Ours too gender segregated labor market means that this investment is likely to generate much more jobs for men than women.

Despite the extension of Stimulating training assistance for higher qualifications, and targeted programs such as Grow New Zealand for the peoples of the Pacific, support for increasing the number of women in trades was not mentioned.

Some initiatives are already in place, but evidence shows desegregation of labor markets it is not an easy task. It is often a very biased process. Women are encouraged in male-dominated occupations, but not vice versa.

A focus on construction need not rule out investments in the care economy. The latter is just as likely as construction to result in economic growth. pioneering also shows that women need childcare to support their participation in the labor market and the growth of childcare jobs increases jobs (usually for women).

Budget 2021 offered little in this regard. He provided funding for just 3300 extra seats in Out-of-school care.

Australia is doing better for women

The lack of a gender lens makes New Zealand a stalemate compared to Australia’s conservative government. Scott Morrisons federal budget, submitted two weeks ago, was accompanied by a page 81 Women’s Budget Statement. New spending initiatives focused on women’s economic security, safety and health, and women’s well-being.

The statement included a wealth of statistical evidence supporting governments’ decision to invest in social infrastructure. Moreover, new money was allocated for women to enter ARISING careers and to fund more services for women getting jobs in crafts.

Along with this, first-line services for victims of domestic violence received a cash injection, and $ 16.6 million (NZ $ 17.9 million) was pledged to support a National Strategy for Women’s Health (over four years).

Undoubtedly, Morrisons was an election budget. To go to the polls later this year and secure a victory, he needs to improve one predicted reaction from women voters terrified of allegations of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination within his party.

Women were also critical of the fact that they were largely neglected in Europe 2020 budget, which focused on male-dominated growing industries.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne is also the Minister for Women.

Morrison may not be comparable to Jacinda Ardern in terms of his feminist leanings, but his minister for women, who has been accused of backing the Women’s Budget Statement, is Senator Marise Payne, Australian Foreign Minister and a liberal feminist.

Some Australian commentators argue budget offers for women has not gone far enough. But it certainly seems to be more gender responsive than what we saw in New Zealand on Thursday afternoon.

Gender should be essential to planning

So what do Ardern and Robertson need to change to ensure our progressive welfare account for women?

Integrating gender analysis into all portfolios, so that the budget process becomes more responsive to the needs of different groups of women and men, would be a good place to start.

Major international organizations, including aCroNym, IMF AND United Nations, promote the economic and social value of gender responsive budgeting. Canada, Iceland and a number of other OECD countries have made significant progress in embedding gender analysis in all aspects of new and existing spending.

Three elements are required for successful implementation. First, a high-level strategy to ensure that analysts take gender into account in their day-to-day practice across government (including budget).

Second, the provision of separate tools, training and data to support this analysis (as our analysis Gender behavior within tool and Integrated Data InfrastructureThird, work with parliament and civil society organizations to promote cooperation and accountability.

However, implementing a gender responsive budgeting process also requires political will to ensure that public servants embrace this work. Adopt a welfare approach, using Treasures Living Standards Framework AND A health path, represents a good first step. But to ensure budget results are equal, and resources shared with all of New Zealand, gender analysis is essential throughout the budget process.

International evidence suggests that implementation is not always easy. However, without a gender responsive budget, the gender nature of public spending will remain invisible. This will be detrimental to the well-being of the economy and to reducing inequality.

Jennifer Curtin is professor of politics and politics at University of Auckland; Sarah Hendrica Bickerton, is a researcher at University of Auckland; Suzy Morrissey, is a research associate at the Institute of Public Policy, University of Auckland, and Udari herath is a Research Assistant at the Institute of Public Policy, University of Auckland.

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.