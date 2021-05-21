Slow and careful reopening plan of COVID-19 regarding vaccination levels, says PM

Ontario governments’ new plan to gradually reopen the province over the next three months as more and more residents are vaccinated will not allow limited purchases at non-essential retail stores or dining at restaurant tables until mid-June and be silent about sending children back to schools.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford unveiled a three-step Roadmap for Reopening Thursday that requires the province to hit standards for vaccination rates before gradually allowing more activities and businesses to return to normal.

The prime minister also announced that he is removing governments that have widely criticized the ban on outdoor facilities, such as golf courses, basketball courts and the navy, from Saturday just in time for the next long weekend. Five people from different families will also be allowed to gather outdoors. A stay at home order, which includes exercise exemptions, remains in effect until June 2nd.

The phased reopening plan faced immediate criticism for not allowing children to return to class, with just over a month from the school year. Business groups also expressed disappointment that the restrictions they have faced for many months will not be lifted until the summer.

Three steps plan, inspired by those designed by governments in Britain, Quebec and Saskatchewan, sets out the metrics for vaccination rates required for each reopening phase.

Mr Ford, after months of criticism from the opposition and public health experts for launching a confusing pandemic restriction, said the new plan aims to ensure safety and predictability.

We all want to open much faster, said Mr. Ford. But we can not. We have to be careful.

Mr Ford also justified his approach by reiterating warnings that federal government border controls are allowing many travelers to lift quarantine rules and may allow new variants in the province and risk a fourth wave.

Under the new three-step plan, having hit every vaccination benchmark, the province would wait at least 21 days before moving on to the next step provided hospitalization, intensive care and a positive COVID test rate -19 are also declining.

The first step, which the province estimates could begin by June 14, requires that 60 percent of adults be vaccinated with a single dose. (Ontario has already reached 58.5 percent for first doses.) This phase will allow for lower-risk activities such as outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining for four people per table, and non-essential minority reopened for home purchase in Capacity 15 percent. Day camps, camping and horse and motorcycle racing will also be allowed.

The second step, estimated to start 21 days later, in July, requires 70 percent of adults to be vaccinated with a single dose and 20 percent to be fully vaccinated. Only then can personal care services such as hair and nail salons be opened. The move would also allow for larger outdoor gatherings of 25 people, outdoor dinners for up to six people, overnight camps and amusement parks.

The third step requires that 70 percent to 80 percent of adults be vaccinated with a single dose and 25 percent fully vaccinated. The final stage would allow for more gatherings and indoor activities.

Andrew Morris, an infectious disease physician at the University of Toronto Health Network and a member of the Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board, says the government reopening plan is not perfect, but gives it strong indications to take an approach reasonable for the removal of restrictions. But he said he should have found a way to reopen the schools.

We already know how many children have been lost and how they have been affected. And not just children, their families, he said.

The Canadian Society of Pediatrics issued an open letter Thursday demanding that Mr. Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce reopen schools immediately, citing the impact on children’s mental health. The letter, which also requires summer school in person, was signed by 12 advocacy groups and children’s hospitals.

Peter Juni, scientific director of the science desk and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto, said the county should consider students outside the Greater Toronto Area returning to school by the end of the month, while those in Toronto as as well as the Peel, York and Durham regions return a week later. He called it a calculated risk.

The reopening plan of Mr. Fords unveiled after independent province COVID-19 Science Advisory Board released new modeling indicating that case issues will fall much faster if the province delays the start of its reopening by mid-June, dropping below 1,000 new cases a day after June 4th.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer David Williams has warned that cases must go much less than 1,000 a day and stay there for a steady period before the province can ease restrictions.

Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, head of the University of Toronto School of Public Health and co-chair of the science roundtable, said holding public health measures until mid-June would help ensure a good summer. And while Dr. Brown also said reopening the school could cause a 6 percent to 11 percent increase in infections, this could be manageable.

Dr. Williams said he wanted the province to open schools in June, provided public health units could deal with tracking the contacts of any new cases. He said discussions with the Ministry of Education were needed before a date was set.

But Mr. Ford seemed to pour cold water over the idea. He said his government should find consensus on reopening schools, adding that while Dr. Williams wants them to open, other experts say they should close. He also said teachers’ unions were planning to seek a court order blocking the reopening, something union leaders have denied.

The prime minister said he was concerned about the potential for an 11 per cent increase in cases if schools reopen.

I will not rush into this, said Mr. Ford. Let’s just look a little further and then reassure parents.

While the Ontario Chamber of Commerce said it approved plans for clear standards, other business groups were unhappy with the cautious approach of governments.

Canadian restaurants said the resumption of outdoor dining was a light in the end tunnel, but stressed that Quebec has been allowing eating on the patio since May 28 and British Columbia has allowed it for months.

The Ontario Hospital Association, which has been pushing for stricter restrictions across the pandemic, said it supports the governments’ prudent plan, while warning that the load from COVID-19 still has hospitals operating as if in a state of emergency.

With reports by Chris Hannay and Caroline Alphonso

