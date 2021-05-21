3 more deaths reported, number of black fungi in Gurgaon 4 in 2 days | Gurgaon News





Gurgaon: The city on Thursday announced three more suspected mucormycosis (black fungus) dead. According to the health department, all three patients, all men, were being treated at two private hospitals for Covid-19 and underwent infection on Thursday. One of them was only 33 years old, while the other two were 75 and 87 years old.

Gurgaon Hospitals have so far reported 108 cases of black fungus, 13 of them on Thursday, even as hospitals continue to face a shortage of amphotericin B. The number of fatal black fungal infections in the city is now four, after DEATH of a 29-year-old on Wednesday. Haryana has reported so far 285 cases of black fungus.

Both 33 years old and the 75-year-old were admitted to hospital on May 14, while the 78-year-old was admitted on May 12. All three had post-cavitary complications and swelling in the nose and face.

The health department said Haryana has set up a committee to check for suspected mucormycosis deaths. The state-level committee has already issued amphotericin B for 14 patients admitted to various hospitals in Gurgaon, said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon.

According to doctors, the latest increase in cases of black fungus has been seen in Covid patients who were on oral or intravenous steroids, had poor glycemic control (in patients with diabetes), or were in support of oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

Asked how such cases are being managed, doctors said urgent surgical debridement (removal of infected tissue) of fungal debris from the nasal cavity is required. Patients with extensive eye infection may require removal of the affected eye. Intravenous liposomal amphotericin B is also required for a period of 7-14 days, in addition to regular inhalation and debridement of fungi from the nose. Mucormycosis is a deadly disease and if not treated in time, it can lead to death, said Dr Ravinder Gera, associate director and head of the ENT department at Max Special Hospital.

There are two types of rhinocerebral mucormycosis (affecting the nose, eyes, and brain) and pulmonary (affecting the lungs). Dr Shiba Kalyan Biswal, consultant (lung and sleep medicine) at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said: Through the nose, it can invade the eyes and then the brain, which can result in eye paralysis and brain infection. In cases of lung mucormycosis, the symptoms are high-grade fever, cough, and hemoptysis (bloody cough), which can lead to lung damage.

He said early diagnosis is critical as further complications could cause more damage. When treating Covid and even after recovery, you should never ignore symptoms such as a frequently blocked nose, coughing up blood or swollen eyes and consult a doctor immediately. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

