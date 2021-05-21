Australia provides COVID-19 support to its Northeast Indian Ocean neighbors





Australia is working in partnership with our neighbors to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in our region. We will support Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka in their response to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We will provide $ 17.5 million in emergency assistance funds with support to be provided by trusted field partners. We will respond directly to the identified needs of our partners through the procurement of critical supplies, including oxygen and fans. Australia will also support health workers in the front line and help improve contact tracking. In Bangladesh, Australia will provide an additional $ 5 million to partners, including the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society for the purchase of essential supplies, including oxygen and related equipment. This is in addition to the $ 5.7 million provided through BRAC, the World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), including equipment and training to strengthen health systems. In Nepal, we will provide $ 7 million for the purchase of essential equipment, through the UN and existing NGO partners. Australia is already providing medical equipment to hospitals in the most affected areas bordering India, as well as PPE, COVID-19 testing kits and related training for healthcare workers. In Sri Lanka, we will provide an additional $ 5.5 million to the UN SDG Fund for critical supplies and health systems support to the Ministry of Health. Australia has already provided over $ 6.2 million in COVID-19 support to Sri Lanka in 2020-21. Earlier this week, Australia delivered oxygen and similar supplies through UNICEF, including 291 oxygen cylinders and 342 oxygen regulators. Foreign Minister and Women Minister Senator Hon Marise Payne said Australia is committed to supporting countries in the Northeast Indian Ocean region as they face an increase in cases. "Australia's contribution will go directly to those on the ground, providing much-needed assistance to those most in need. Communities in Australia are interested in friends and family in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. "In partnership with our friends, we will continue to support the region in responding to and recovering from COVID-19." Minister for International Development and Pacific Senator Zon Seselja said Australia is working closely with trusted NGO partners in the region to provide critical medical and humanitarian supplies. "Through our partners Australia is providing oxygen, ventilators, PPEs and other much needed medical equipment identified by our friends in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, as well as strengthening efforts to track contacts with local health authorities," he said. Minister Seselja. This support for our Northeast Indian Ocean neighbors is in addition to the Australian $ 37.1 million support package for India's COVID-19 response. The Australian Government provides 24-hour emergency consular assistance. For emergency consular assistance, contact the Consular Emergency Center at +61 2 6261 3305 from overseas and 1300 555 135 from within Australia. Australians seeking travel advice should be consulted with Smartraveller Public Publication.

