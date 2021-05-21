Pakistan to deploy global force to rescue Palestinians – Gazeta

PALESTINIANS inspect a site hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Thursday. More than 250 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed during the Israeli aggression. AFP

FM addresses UNGA special meeting on Palestine

Calls for a coalition ready to monitor the cessation of hostilities

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan urged the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday to deploy an international defense force to end the ongoing violence in Palestine and to separate the Israelis and Palestinians.

The General Assembly should seek concrete steps to protect the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a special UNGA meeting on Palestine in New York. We need to deploy an international defense force, as called for in the ES-10/20 General Assembly Resolution and as required by the Islamic Summit Conference on May 18, 2018, he said.

If the Security Council refuses to send in a defense force, a ready coalition could be formed to provide at least civilian observers to monitor the cessation of hostilities and oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, he added.

Mr Qureshi also called for the mobilization of all possible humanitarian aid for the devastated Palestinian population in Gaza and other parts of the occupied territories. In addition to a previous emergency appeal, the secretary-general should launch a comprehensive humanitarian aid plan to provide assistance and support to the Palestinians, he said.

We need to send medical teams, medicine and other equipment, food and other necessities to Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories. We welcome the secured entry from Egypt to Gaza. Israel must open all entry points to Gaza to ensure the timely and urgent delivery of international aid, the foreign minister said.

But he reminded the world body that his first priority should be to stop Israeli aggression. I hope that, even at this eleven o’clock, the Security Council will call for an end to the Israeli attacks. If it fails to do so, the General Assembly should make that request on behalf of the entire international community, he said.

Mr. Qureshi also used his address to express concern at the inability of the UN Security Council to stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and urged UNGA to undo the council’s failure.

It is appalling that the Security Council has not been able to exercise its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, he said. The Security Council has failed to even call for a ceasefire.

The UNGA session follows a broad international effort to secure a ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territories, following a week of deadly cross-border violence.

Earlier, UN efforts to enforce a ceasefire were blocked by the United States. For the third time in a week, the U.S. banned the Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday from issuing a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

Mr Qureshi criticized the move, saying those who prevent the Council from implementing a ceasefire bear a heavy responsibility for this failure. But he did not mention the name of the United States.

In these circumstances, the General Assembly must assume its responsibility. We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical moment, said Mr. Qureshi.

Hell on earth

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, who opened the debate, also called for an end to this senseless cycle of violence in the Middle East.

“I’m deeply shocked by the ongoing airstrikes and artillery shelling by Israeli defense forces in Gaza,” said the UN chief. Also, horrified by reports that nine members of a family were killed in a Palestinian refugee camp, he said, adding: If there is a hell on earth, this is the lives of children in Gaza.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki urged UNGA to send a clear message to Israel: stop the massacre.

He stressed that Israel was not even hiding its campaign to kill entire sleeping families. Instead, the Israelis are insisting it is their right to do so and are blaming the victims for their plight, he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avusoglu unveiled a map of Palestine within the UN General Assembly to show how over the years Israel had turned the Palestinians into a minority on their lands and urged the world body to stop the systematic expulsion of Palestinians and the destruction of their homes by Israeli forces.

Mr. Qureshi called on the UN Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide protection to Israeli Arab citizens who have been lynched and killed by Israeli fascist gangs at the present time.

Mr. Qureshi arrived in New York on Wednesday evening on a Palestinian peace mission and to attend the UNGA emergency meeting convened by the OIC and the Arab Group to condemn Israeli aggression.

Pakistan has joined hands with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey to take a united stand in the UN General Assembly. This was the first UN meeting attended by member states’ foreign ministers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. All previous meetings were virtual.

Shortly after his arrival, Mr. Qureshi organized a working dinner of OIC foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Palestine. The discussion focused on the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and on how to formulate a unified and clear response from the OIC member states to the UNGA.

Foreign Ministers avusoglu; Al Malki, Tunisia’s Othman Jerandi and General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir also attended the working dinner.

In his speech at the special session, Mr. Qureshi noted that within a week of the Israeli attacks, over 250 Palestinians were killed and thousands were injured.

Death echoes in every home in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes are responsible for taking every single life of the Abu Hatab family. Two were women and eight children. Let it sink only for a moment, said Mr. Qureshi as he called on the participants to understand the intensity of this tragedy.

Hundreds of such tragedies are being witnessed every hour in Gaza and other parts of the Palestinian territories, he said, adding: So far, over 10,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza. There is limited access to water, food, hygiene and health services. Fuels for power plants are almost gone.

Mr. Qureshi reminded the world that Gaza was plunged into darkness, literally and metaphorically. The only light is that of the Israeli explosions.

Once again urging listeners to allow the intensity of the situation to subside, he said: This is Palestine, where in full view of the world Israeli airstrikes knock down entire buildings to kill and terrorize innocent Palestinians and even silence the media .

He said that the voice of the Palestinian people cannot and will not be silenced. We, the representatives of the Islamic world, are here to talk to them and about them.

It’s time to say Enough! he said.

Published in Agim, 21 May 2021