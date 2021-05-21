Iran owes damages for Flight 752 crash: Ontario court

Rescue workers are searching for the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi / The Associated Press

Iran is likely to choose to commit an act of terrorism when it fired two deadly missiles at a jumbo jet carrying 176 people from Tehran in January 2020, and the country now owes damage to a group of relatives seeking justice in the Ontario Supreme Court. according to a new decision.

In a written decision issued Thursday, Justice Edward Belobaba found that in a balance of probability, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Irans and a host of other defendants, including several senior army commanders, as well as the state itself and the Leader His Highness, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei carried out deliberate terrorism by crashing Flight 752. All were killed on the flight departing for Kiev on the morning of January 8, 2020, with more than half of the 138 passengers en route to or from Canada here to visit.

Iran did not defend itself in court and the pre-determined verdict now lays the groundwork for a ruling this summer on the extent of the damage to be awarded in the civil lawsuit. Phone calls and an e-mail to the Washington office dealing with consular affairs for Iranians in Canada were not immediately answered Thursday.

When they first sued, the plaintiffs demanded at least $ 1.5 billion in compensation.

Foreign states are not usually within the jurisdiction of Canadian courts, but a 2012 Canadian law limited that immunity to countries listed as supporters of foreign terrorist states, including Iran. Canada has no formal diplomatic relations with Iran and the claim of damages is likely to be long and complex, but it has been done before.

Jonah Arnold, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, has represented clients in other lawsuits against Iran, including a 2017 ruling that led to the seizure of some Iranian assets in Canada. He said the country still has other assets in Canada and abroad that plaintiffs could target.

Will it be a challenge? Maybe, he told the Globe and Mail on Thursday night.

The Iranian government has said the crashed planes was a catastrophic mistake by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

The ruling notes that it took several days before the country’s armed forces publicly acknowledged responsibility for the crash, causing it to a defense system operator mistaken the aircraft for a cruise missile. The ruling said Iranian media had also reported that the U.S. military may have used electronic warfare to confuse the defense system to see the Boeing 737-800 aircraft as a U.S. cruise missile.

Plaintiffs have proven in a balance of likelihood that the missiles were deliberately fired and during a time in which there was no armed conflict, Justice Belobaba wrote.

Earlier this year, Canada’s air security investigator said Iranian officials failed to provide evidence that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed by mistake, leaving key questions unanswered as the Iranian military effectively investigated itself.

Plaintiffs include Merzhad Zarei, who lost his 18-year-old son, Arad; Shahin Moghaddam, whose wife, Shakiba, and son, Rossitin, died; and Ali Gorji, whose granddaughter, Poureh, and her new husband, Arash, were also in flight. The fourth plaintiff is a refugee seeker and was allowed by the judge to remain anonymous after she and her family were threatened by Iranian officials to remain silent about the disaster and not to speak to the media or engage in public protests.

Mr Moghaddam, who lost his wife Shakiba and their 10-year-old Rossit, said the decision made him somewhat happy and somewhat sad.

It was the best decision we can reach, he said in an interview Thursday afternoon.

He said for many families who lost their loved ones in the plane crash, they are not seeking reparation but justice.

He noted that the decision is putting pressure on Canada because it has not yet taken more concrete action.

Still, there is a long way to go. We have to wait and see what the next step is from the Government of Canada.

I have reviewed the confidential material of the affidavit. Jane Doe has a real and credible fear of revenge against herself here in Canada and her family still in Iran, wrote Justice Belobaba.

With a report by Xiao Xu and The Canadian Press

