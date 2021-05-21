Parties and leaders call for the overthrow of prime ministers, blaming Prez – myRepublica





KATHANDU, May 21: President Bhandari launched a process to form a government under Article 76 (5) of the constitution after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli decided not to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. However, reactions from constitutional experts, political leaders and parties were swift and harsh against the move by Prime Minister Oli and President Bhandari. Constitutional experts have called the move by President Bhandari a crime against the people and the constitution. Supreme Court lawyer Om Prakash Aryal said, “Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should be tried for this crime. This is against the people and the constitution. Similarly, constitutional expert Bhimarjun Acharya says the prime minister is aiming to dissolve parliament. Nepal Congress has said the president’s letter is “undemocratic and unconstitutional”. The party has called for a meeting of its members in Budhanilkantha this morning. Nepal’s Supreme Leader Ram Chandra Poudel said the move by President Bhandari is aimed at dissolving the House and eventually destroying the constitution. NC spokesman Bishwa Prakash Sharma said President Bhandari and Prime Minister Oli were plotting to ‘transcend the constitution and make parliament dissolved’. NC leader Dr Shekhar Koirala called the move “an attempt to overthrow the constitution and lead the country into conflict”. Another leader Gagan Thapa said, “It is time to say goodbye to Prime Minister Oli and resign from President Bhandari.” Similarly, Maoist Center whip leader Dev Gurung said the president’s letter is a model for dissolving the House and overturning the constitution. He said Bhandari is acting merely as a rubber stamp for Prime Minister Oli’s moves. MP Ram Kumari Jhakri, CPN-UML, said people are struggling to survive the pandemic and early election in this difficult time is not guaranteed. Senior Party Leader Janata Samajbadi (JSP) Dr Baburam Bhattarai said, “The duo will not stop their attack on the constitution. They are leading us down the path of Hun Sen (Cambodian Prime Minister since 1985). the key to reaching an agreement and choosing a solution. ” Milan Pandey, coordinator of the Bibeksheel Sajha Party, said, “It is unconstitutional to seek to form a new government under Article 76 (5). KP Oli will destroy this constitution. “We must oppose such an action.” Prime Minister KP Sharma was suddenly on the offensive Thursday night when a single bank of Chief Justice Cholendra SJB Rana decided that seven former leaders of the Maoist center could not continue as ministers. The court ruled that their appointments were unconstitutional . Then came the results of an additional National Assembly election in Bagmati Province. Ram Bahadur Thapa was well defeated by Dr Khim Lal Devkota. Dr Devkota secured a total of 5,088 vote weights for Thapa 4014. Prime Minister Oli was beaten in his game by senior leaders within his party. UML senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal had publicly declared his inability to support Thapa in the election. The damage was done. At the cabinet meeting Thursday evening, Prime Minister Oli was said to be “not in a good mood”. He told his ministers that there was no way to get a vote of confidence in the current political landscape. He therefore decided to ask the President to initiate a process to form a new Government under Article 76 (5). The initial reaction from the main political forces has been swift and harsh. The major political parties see Thursday’s move by Prime Minister Oli and President Bhandari as a clear indication of the imminent dissolution of parliament and an announcement of early elections for November.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos