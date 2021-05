More than 40,000 New South Wales residents urged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

More than 40,000 residents in New South Wales have been placed on high alert for COVID-19 signs. Fragments of the virus were detected at a sewage network site in Homebush during routine monitoring. NSW Health says the catchment handles waste from about 40,500 people in 15 suburbs in Sydneys west west and west suburbs. He said Health was aware of recent COVID-19 cases in returned travelers living in suburbs treated by the watershed. NSW Transport workers distribute face masks at Sydney Town Hall Railway Station. Credit: JOEL CARRETT / AKIMIMI They can continue to remove the virus and are not infectious. However, NSW Health says there may also be undetected cases of the virus and is urging residents and visitors to watch for symptoms. However, NSW Health is urging everyone in the area to be vigilant in monitoring symptoms, and if they do appear they are tested and isolated immediately until they get a negative result. New South Wales on Friday reported no new cases of COVID-19. Sydney suburbs on COVID-19 alarm NSW Health says the watershed treats about 40,500 people in 15 suburbs in Sydneys Inner West and western suburbs. This catchment area receives wastewater from the suburbs of: deal

Concord West

Homebush

Homebush West

Liberty Grove

Lidcombe

Newington

North Strathfield

Petersham

Rhodes

Rookwood

Silver water

Strathfield

Sydney Olympic Park

Pika Wentworth Masks were mandatory on public transportation in Greater Sydney during Mother’s Day under revised coronavirus restrictions. Credit: AAP It has now been a little over a couple of weeks since the last cases bought in the country COVID-19 – a man and woman from the eastern suburbs. However, in the two weeks since, the original source of the infection has escaped the authorities. Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the man’s genomic ranking matched that of a man quarantined at the Royal Park Hotel in Darling Harbor. But how he passed from that man to the community was – and remains – a mystery. NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant. Credit: JOEL CARRETT / AKIMIMI We are now reviewing CCTV footage to see how the broadcast happened, Chant said. What was worrying is that there is a missing link.

