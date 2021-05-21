Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agree on a ceasefire





For 11 days, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a devastating airstrike on Gaza, while the Palestinian militant group Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel, in violence that underscored how elusive a long-term peace deal has become.

IIsraeli airstrikes killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Hamas-led health ministry there. At least 12 people in Israel, including two children, have been killed by Palestinian militant fire from Gaza, according to IDF and Israel’s emergency service.

A senior Hamas leader told CNN that the ceasefire, under conditions mediated by Egypt, would begin at 2 a.m. local time on Friday.

“The Security Council convened this evening and unanimously accepted the recommendation of all security elements – Chief of Staff, Chief of Staff Shin Bet, Chief of Mossad and head of the National Security Council – to accept the Egyptian Initiative for a Mutual Ceasefire. “unconditionally it will come into force in an hour to be agreed later,” read the statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Celebrations of the ceasefire could be seen in Gaza and Tel Aviv after the announcement. In the early hours of Friday morning, a CNN reporter could see cars swaying through the streets in joy as a voice broadcast from a nearby window praised God. In Tel Aviv, the news drew a mix of reactions, from relief to skepticism. “I think it’s good that the ceasefire is good for humanitarian reasons to let civilians rest a bit on both sides. I’m skeptical though it will really be held for a while,” 22-year-old Tzvika Geft told Reuters. “I do not think Israel has achieved much. I mean there is … no agreement on the future, nothing. But I think it is good to have some rest.” Eleven days of war The news of the ceasefire came with a storm of dividing shots; moments after the ceasefire was announced and before it officially began, sirens warning of rocket attacks were heard again in towns and villages in Israel near the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the conflict, Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, according to the IDF. Many have been eavesdropped on by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. The longest ceasefire in Gaza – more than eight hours – lasted overnight until Thursday, as Israeli military action continued. Meanwhile the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a devastating aerial bombardment of Gaza, targeting the extensive Hamas tunnel network and other infrastructure. Some 72,000 Gazans have been displaced, UNICEF said Wednesday. The Israeli prime minister’s office made it clear on Thursday that its military would be instructed to resume its campaign against militant groups in Gaza if it is thought they are not taking their side of the deal. “The political leadership emphasizes that the reality on the ground will determine any decision to restart the military campaign,” the statement said. The ceasefire follows a whirlwind of diplomatic efforts to demand a ceasefire. U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration had called for messages on Israel in recent days, including Biden’s fourth call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. In hastily adjusted remarks by the White House given an hour before the ceasefire took effect, the US President held the “quiet and ruthless diplomacy” of his own administration accountable, along with the efforts of Egypt, to reach agreement. “We have been holding high-level, hour-by-hour discussions, literally, with (Egypt), the Palestinian Authority and other Middle Eastern countries with a view to avoiding the kind of protracted conflict we have seen over the years. previous when hostilities have erupted, “Biden said. Biden did not become more militant with his Israeli counterpart until the last days, when he bluntly told Netanyahu the violence needed to stop it. But he did it privately, and hardly addressed the situation personally during the 11 days it lasted. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but said there was still work to be done. Guterres told reporters he wanted a return to negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and called for a strong distribution of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. “I emphasize that the Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond restoring calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict. Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state and no effort should be spared to achieve national reconciliation. that ends the split, “he said. The Secretary-General had previously called for an immediate ceasefire in a passionate speech in New York. “If there is a hell on Earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza today,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks. Hostilities between Israel and Hamas erupted after weeks of tension in Jerusalem, where a group of Palestinian families faced deportation from their homes in East Jerusalem in favor of Jewish nationalists. In addition, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, there were a series of incidents that Palestinians saw as very provocative, including the closure of a popular meeting place near the Old City and the entry of Israeli police into the Al Aqsa Mosque in a number of cases. There were regular clashes inside and around the mosque complex, during which police fired dizzying grenades and rubber-coated bullets as Palestinians threw stones. Hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police officers were injured in the riots.

