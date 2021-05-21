New clashes between Myanmar’s military and ethnic armies exacerbate refugee crisis – Radio Free Asia

At least 10 junta troops have been killed and about 20 critically wounded in five clashes over the past two days in Myanmar’s Chin state, militia groups said on Thursday as tens of thousands of civilians fled and are living in appalling conditions. terrible as fighting intensified in the Region.

Four of the engagements took place in Chin’s Hakha settlement, killing and wounding regime soldiers, said a spokesman for the China Land Defense Force (CDF) based in RFA’s Hakha Myanmar Service.

The first occurred when CDF forces entered the village of Kl Klone on May 18 and were shot by junta troops, while the second occurred the next morning when a CDF unit ambushed soldiers on Matupi Street, killing seven, he said.

“This morning [Thursday] “We have heard from sources close to the area that more than 10 bodies were killed and more than 20 were injured,” the spokesman said.

Furthermore, the CDF reported, one collision occurred at a security checkpoint near Hakha University on May 18 and another near the intersection of Hakha Thar 6 and Hakha-Gangaw Roads the same day. On the evening of May 19, the army set fire to more than 30 engines owned by Hakha CDF members, the group said, although there were no casualties.

In the settlement near Chin of Mindat, the Mindat People’s Administration (MPA) militia said it engaged with regime troops on May 19 between milestones 40 and 50 on Mindat-Matupi Road, killing three junta soldiers, including a sergeant.

As of Thursday, the military had not yet confirmed details of any of the clashes in Chin state, where soldiers are battling volunteer militias using mostly home-made weapons more than three months after it ousted the country’s elected government in a coup. state February 1 and restored junta rule.

Za Op Ling, deputy executive director of the Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO), told RFA that more than 35,000 civilians from Chin state have fled their homes since the attack in the village of Lot Klone – 15,000 of whom have crossed the border of Myanmar into the state of Mizoram of India. .

“Whenever there is a clash, soldiers later check every house and make arrests,” he said.

“Their main target is the youth, so all the young people have fled to the surrounding villages. Some fled to the Indian border. “It all happened mainly in Mindat and at least 8,000 people have fled the settlement alone.”

Za Op Ling said local authorities in the state of Mizoram have asked the central government of India to provide assistance to refugees from Myanmar.

A Mindat resident confirmed that the settlement is almost deserted after the army “opened fire with heavy artillery”, killing several residents.

“In this kind of situation, it is not possible for people to live in the city. “It is not safe to stay home at all,” she said.

“People just fled to nearby forests or villages. Young people from our village have helped some of the refugees. There are now only a few elderly people left in the city, most of whom are stranded. ”

About 3,000 people sheltered in four villages in Mindat town are currently facing food shortages due to logistical difficulties and water and power outages, according to a local relief worker.

A member of the CDF Mindat, which is assisting refugees, said the group plans to seek help from the United Nations refugee agency in distributing food and other necessities.

A spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement on Tuesday that the UN Office of Human Rights was investigating reports of arbitrary detentions, including the killing of six people in Mindat over the weekend.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 797 civilians, including dozens of children, have been killed by security forces since the last military coup, while more than a thousand civilians have been injured.

Fighting in Mindat over the weekend prompted Human Rights Doctors (PHR) on Thursday to condemn the military’s blockade of humanitarian and medical aid and access to clean water.

“Reports from Mindat. Expose the appalling reality of the ongoing violence against tens of thousands of civilians in Mindat by the Myanmar military,” the group said.

“These actions further repeat the unconscious actions and serious violations of international human rights law committed by Tatmadaw since the group took power in a February 1 coup,” he said, using the burma name for the military.

Human Rights Doctors are appalled by the Myanmar military’s illegal application of martial law in Mindat, which has pushed civilians into the jungles around Mindat to escape the ban and reported obstacles to access to clean drinking water. . “

The group noted that fighting has left women and children in Mindat vulnerable to war tactics that said the military employs regularly, including sexual and gender-based violence.

Kaçin state refugees

In Kachin state, where junta troops have also fought the Kachin Ethnic Independence Veterans Army (KIA) since clashes broke out between the two sides on April 10, residents told RFA that the army has launched more than 30 airstrikes in the area in the past. 40 days

The two sides have engaged in about 90 engagements in the city of Momauk in Kachin state alone, causing more than 10,000 people to flee 20 villages. More than 3,000 have arrived at the IDP camps, while the rest are hiding in the woods near their homes, hoping to stay able to reap their harvest.

A refugee woman from the village of Sihak in Momauk told RFA that her family had lost almost everything in the fighting.

“Three or four houses in front of us were razed to the ground during the clashes,” she said. “The owners have nowhere to live and have left.”

A resident of Momauk’s Kone Law village said the clashes intensified as farmers were preparing to harvest peanuts and many crops were damaged.

“We should have harvested then, but now, the harvest time has passed and the land has become very hard,” he said.

“In the summer it is very difficult to get the plants out. We needed to hire more people, but we still can’t do it because the land has hardened. “There are a lot of people who do not dare to go to the fields because the soldiers are very close.”

Civil society groups are trying to provide Momauk with food, shelter and medicine, but refugees told RFA that the military is blocking them from doing so and confiscating goods.

Residents also complained that soldiers regularly plant mines in areas of areas that kill essential livestock, but then seek compensation from farmers for “destroying their weapons”.

A civil society worker who is helping refugees in Momauk told RFA that there are still not enough camps for those who have fled the fighting.

“Even the monasteries that accepted refugees are full, so many people have no shelter because there is no place to live,” he said.

“We are now trying to find ways to set up a new camp in a suitable location with the help of UN agencies, but it is difficult because of the growing number of refugees.”

While the fiercest fighting between the army and the KIA took place in Momauk, clashes also took place in several other cities in Kachin state, including Laiza, Hpakant, Mohnyin, Mogaung, Tanaing, Bhamo, Putao, Mansi and Myitkyina.

This photo shared by the local media group Kachinwaves taken on May 18, 2021 and released on May 20, 2021 shows displaced people arriving at a Buddhist monastery in Bhamo district, Kachin state amid ongoing attacks by the army after clashes with ethnic rebels. Kachinwaves / AFP

Interethnic conflicts

In addition to clashes with the military regime, Myanmar’s countless ethnic armies have continued to fight among themselves in pursuit of new territory, further exacerbating the country’s refugee crisis.

Clashes between Shan State Rehabilitation Council (RCSS) and Shan State Progress Party / Shan-North State Army (SSPP / SSA-N) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) combined forces erupted near Manli Village in the Residence Namtu of northern Shan state in April.

More than 2,000 residents of Namtu Panlong, Chaungsa and Manli villages have since fled to city centers near Hsipaw and Namtu. Moreover, clashes between the SSPP / SSA-N and the RCSS on 19 May prompted 1,000 more villagers to flee the village of Wan Sein in Hsipaw, bringing the total number of IDPs in the area to around 3,000.

The SSPP / SSA-N and TNLA have called on the RCSS to withdraw their troops back to their base in the southern state of Shan to facilitate fighting in the northern part of the region.

Fighting between RCSS and TNLA intensified between 2015 and late 2017 in the northern state of Shan, and in April 2018, TNLA began joint operations with the SSPP / SSA-N at Namtu. According to the SSPP / SSA-N, talks between the two ethnic Shan armies have made little progress.

Reported by RFA Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye KM Maung and Thane Aung. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.