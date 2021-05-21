These states have declared ‘black fungus’ as an obvious disease | Latest India News





Several states over the past 24 hours declared mucormycosis, a life-threatening viral infection in Covid-19 patients, a disease notifiable after central government counseling Thursday. The Center on Thursday wrote a letter to all states and territories of the union demanding that mucormycosis or black fungus become a known disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. A communicable disease is any disease that is required by law to be reported to government authorities. This allows authorities to monitor the disease and provides early warning of possible outbreaks. Mucormycosis is commonly seen in Covid-19 patients who are in the disease recovery phase. It usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised due to concomitant diseases such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure or cancer. Symptoms of fungal infection include blackening or staining of the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and coughing up blood. Here is the list of states that have declared mucormycosis an obvious disease: Telangana Telangana was the first state to declare mucormycosis an obvious disease. The state government issued the order Thursday morning, a few hours before the Center councilors. Odisha On the advice of the Center, Odisha on Thursday declared black fungus an obvious disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Karnataka Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said no hospital or medical center with the ability to treat mucormycosis could deny admission to patients. He made the statement while declaring it an obvious disease. An official government order will be announced soon, he also said. Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu government declared mucormycosis an apparent disease under the Public Health Act. He has also set up a 10-member committee, including the Director, Medical Education with medical experts to examine the disease and give a clearer picture. Rajasthan A notice of the same was issued by the chief health secretary of the state Akhil Arora. In a statement Thursday, Arora said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and coronavirus. Rajasthan has about 100 black fungus patients since May 19, according to state government data. Gujarat “Government and private hospitals / medical colleges treating the disease will have to follow instructions from the Union Ministry of Health as well as the ICMR for examination, diagnosis and treatment,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as he passed the order.

