



Citizens await surveillance after being inoculated at a vaccination center amid a second-wave coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (PTI) Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Updates: Daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka are seeing a decline as the state registers 28,869 new infections, which was greater than the number of recoveries with 52,257 downloads. However the death toll remained high at 548, the health department said on Thursday. While the total case load was 23.35 lakhs, the number was 23,854. Of the 28,869 new cases reported Thursday, 9,409 were from Urban Bengaluru alone and the city saw 25,776 downloads. As of the evening of May 20, a total of 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 dismissals, the department said in its newsletter. The total number of active cases in the state was 5,34,954. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.91 percent, the random fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.89 percent. Among the 548 deaths reported yesterday, 289 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 37, Hassan 23, Ballari 22, Tumakuru 21, Shivamogga 17, Mysuru 16, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,409, Mysuru 1,879, Tumakuru 1,796, Ballari 1,109, followed by others. A total of over 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far, of which 1,20,711 were tested only on Thursday.(PTI)

Following pressure from several private school leaders, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday urged Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa to announce a Covid facilitation package for teachers and staff of unaided institutions. Among the increasing cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungal Infection among Covid-19 patients in Karnataka, the high demand for Amphotericin B used to treat the infection is leading to a number of cybercrime cases and fraud cases in Bengaluru. Following the black marketing of Remdesivir and oxygen bombs, a case of fraud has been set up in Bengaluru by a family which was relocated for Rs $ 7.9 with the promise of Amphotericin B. Here are some contacts that can help you in emergency situations: Questions / emergencies / clarifications related to COVID-19: 104 (free of charge); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Questions related to home quarantine: Telegram Messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In the event of a power outage, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply in your area is affected, contact BWSSB: 1916 Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Highlights of May 20th

