Japan could freeze all aid to Myanmar, the foreign minister warns





Tokyo (AFP) Tokyo could freeze all aid to Myanmar, Japan’s foreign minister warned in an interview published Friday, as the military junta continues to use deadly force against opponents of its coup. Japan is a top donor to Myanmar and has already suspended new aid after the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But Toshimitsu Motegi, speaking to the Nikkei newspaper, said the freeze could be extended. “We do not want to do that at all, but we must declare firmly that it will be difficult to continue in these circumstances,” he told the newspaper. “As a country that has supported the democratization of Myanmar in various ways and as a friend, we must represent the international community and convey it clearly.” Japan announced in March that it was suspending all new aid to impoverished Myanmar in response to the coup, although it has not imposed individual sanctions on military and police commanders implemented by several other countries. Motegi has said that Japan is Myanmar’s largest provider of economic aid and Tokyo has a long relationship with the country’s military. According to the Nikkei, Japan provided $ 1.74 billion in development assistance to Myanmar in fiscal 2019, more than any other country with disclosed figures. China’s aid figures are not public. More than 800 people have been killed in Myanmar in riots since the military ousted Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup. A Japanese journalist arrested covering the aftermath of a coup was released last week and returned to Tokyo. His release came as Japan said it had offered Myanmar $ 4 million in emergency aid through the World Food Program. Tokyo has called for the release of Suu Kyi and the restoration of democracy. Motegi told the Nikkei that Tokyo was continuing to engage in dialogue with the junta. “We have a greater variety of canals in Myanmar, including the military, than Europe and the US,” he said. 2021 AFP

