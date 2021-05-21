



We are following the latest on coronavirus outbreak and global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know. Singapore is increasing mandatory nationwide testing for Covid-19 as new and unrelated infections grow in the local community, posing a threat to its virus content strategy. The government will conduct tests for all residents of a housing block in the north-eastern district of Hougang after several positive cases of coronavirus were found, the Ministry of Health said in a declaration on Thursday. Separately, about 2,000 students and other staff from the Singapore Polytechnic will undergo testing after a fourth student was found to have the virus, the Straits Times reported, citing a school spokesman. The number of new coronavirus cases in the community has doubled in the past week from the previous week to 190 while that for unrelated infections has increased more than fourfold in the same period to 52 cases, according to the ministry declaration. Authorities uncovered 27 new cases of coronavirus in the community Thursday with a majority linked to previous infections while six remained untraceable. Six of the new daily cases were schoolchildren with ages ranging from three to 19 years old. A resurgence of infections has forced the Southeast Asian country to recover conditions similar to blocking, she last imposed a year ago in an effort to slow down broadcasts. The site was also launched earlier this month mass testing efforts at hospitals as well as at its seaport and airport to protect against cases where more virus groups appeared. There are currently 24 active virus groups with one at Changi Airport which is the largest site with 100 related cases, according to ministry data. No new infections were found in foreign workers’ dormitories, while 14 imported cases were detected and placed in isolation upon arrival in the country. Singapore currently has 240 confirmed cases of the virus still in hospital and four of them are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The death toll rose to 32 after a 70-year-old Singaporean died from complications related to the virus on Thursday, the ministry said. (Updates to add more detail and context to the issue.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

