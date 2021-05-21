Iran deliberately crashes PS752 Flight into ‘act of terrorism’, Ontario court rules

The Supreme Court of Justice in Ontario has ruled that the downing of Flight PS752 from Iran was a terrorist attack.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukraine’s International Aviation Flight with two surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff in Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 passengers on board. On board were 138 Canadian-linked passengers, including 55 Canadian nationals and 30 permanent residents.

“The plaintiffs have established that the downing of Flight 752 by the defendants was an act of terrorism and constitutes ‘terrorist activity’ …” Justice Edward Belobabawrotein his decision issued on Thursday.

“I find in a balance of probability that the missile attacks on Flight 752 were intentional and directly caused the deaths of everyone on board.”

Iran did not defend itself in court to dismiss the plaintiff’s evidence, making this a predetermined trial.

Belobaba said there is evidence ignored by the plaintiffs and the balance of likelihood, coincidence is considered a terrorist act under the State Immunity Act, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act and the Criminal Code.

The federal government plans to release its own forensic analysis with its own fact-finding findings about the tragedy which is expected to carry more weight, legal experts say.

The Trudeau government has set January 8 as a national day of remembrance for victims of air disasters, including Flight 752. A year later, the plane crash in Iran follows loved ones left behind. 1:55

The lawyer plans to search internationally to seize the assets

The defendants in the lawsuit include Iran, the country’s armed forces, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The court ruling is a way for the families of the victims in Canada to seek damages from Iran for the death of their loved ones.

Iran was granted the request in the fall of 2020 and was noted in absentia last December. Justice said the plaintiffs had the right to a predetermined trial for liability. Another court hearing will be held to determine compensation.

Lawyer Mark Arnoldis representing four families who lost children, grandchildren, spouses and grandchildren. The issue was raised by Shahin Moghaddam, Mehrzad Zareiand Ali Gorji. Another plaintiff is unnamed for fear of retaliation from Iran.

Arnold told David Common, the host of the CBC News Network Power and politics,that he has Iranian assets in Canada and internationally that he will try to seize, including oil tankers.

“We will look internationally to catch whatever we can catch once we have a determination of what the level of compensation is,” he said.

He also said his clients want justice and their day in court before an impartial judge.

But lawyer and human rights activist Kaveh Shahroozsaid While today’s decision is welcome news for families, the next challenge they will face is finding Iranian assets in Canada or enforcing the trial in other jurisdictions.

“I hope this decision does not stop the Canadian government from pursuing this issue in international forums like the International Court of Justice,” Shahrooz said. “And I hope such a court would not look at this issue as a substitute for an international trial that holds Iran responsible for the killing of 176 innocent people.”

A report by UN special rapporteur Agns Callamard says families who lost loved ones when Iran shot down Ukrainian International Airlines PS752 on January 8, 2020, have not received the answers they deserved regarding the reason for the plane’s intent. 0:38

Justice relied on 2 experts provided by the plaintiff

Belobaba said he relied on reports by two experts submitted by the plaintiffs to make the decision.

Dr. Bahman Jeldi, an Iranian analyst at the Canadian Center for Persian Studies, said the IRGCshot shot down the civilian plane with the intent of destroying it.

“Given the advanced TOR-M1 military capabilities, two radars and the control system, the pre-approved aircraft and the control of the airspace that stands with the IRGC, and the firing of not one, but two missiles, it is not possible that two missiles to be fired by mistake as claimed by THEIRC, “said Jeldi, as quoted in the decision. “There are too many systems and procedures in place to prevent accidental shootings of civilian aircraft.”

Belobaba also shared the findings here from Alireza Nader, a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

“Highly it is highly unlikely that a technical ‘misplacement’ or ‘human error’ caused IRGC operators to crash the PS752,” Nader said, as quoted in the trial.

The judge also noted the findings by Agns Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, who conducted an investigation. Former Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Flight PS752, Ralph Goodale, and his report were also noted in the judge’s decision.

Canada will soon enter into negotiations with Iran

Critical Foreign Affairs Conservative Michael Chong said the court’s finding is “another confirmation that the IRGC should be listed as a terrorist entity by the Trudeau government, something it has refused to do.”

“Conservatives have called on the Trudeau government to stand up and help the victims and families of Flight 752 find closure and justice by listing the IRGC as a terrorist entity,” he said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneausaid last week Canada identified QudsForce, a branch of the IRGC, as a terrorist entity; however, the families of the victims say this is not enough because the Quds Force is not the Air Force, the branch responsible for the plane crash. The Quds Force is responsible for operations outside Iran.

In June 2018, the House of Commons passed a motion calling by an overwhelming majority to the federal government to make the change. The IRGC has not been listed as a terrorist entity since that vote.

Lawyers involved in the private trial will hold a news conference on Friday.

Lawyer Mark Arnold says that once compensation for families is determined, his team will seek to seize Iranian assets in Canada and internationally. 5:34