Imran, Li reiterate stronger Pak-China-Gazeta ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang have written letters to each other to mark 70 years of Pakistan-China friendship and pledged to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

They further pledged to co-operate with each other in the fight against Covid-19 and to complete the highly ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), despite the unfavorable background.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

May 21, 1951, the day our relationship was officially established, has been an important moment in our history. Our two people and successive leaders and governments have made tireless efforts to strengthen, cement and strengthen our ties. Our time-tested relationship is built around enduring values ​​of mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual understanding, Mr. Khan said in his letter to the Chinese Premier.

Write letters to each other to mark 70 years of friendship, vowing to complete CPEC despite unfavorable background

According to the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Prime Minister Khan said the two governments were coordinating closely with each other in celebrating friendship this year in an appropriate manner, enabling their people to truly understand the depth, breadth and liveliness of Pakistan ties -China.

Excellency, we are extremely grateful to China for the invaluable support it has given us to combat Covid-19 since its outbreak in December 2019. Vaccines and equipment provided by China to contain the pandemic played a crucial role in saving the life of precious human in Pakistan We will continue to support China’s efforts to combat the pandemic both regionally and globally, he said.

Prime Minister Khan said his government was firmly committed to the rapid completion of CPEC projects which would open up tremendous opportunities for growth and development in the region. “I am confident that under your leadership our All-Weather Strategic Partnership Partnership will further strengthen and thrive by creating a brighter and more promising future for our people,” he said.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the Chinese Premier in his letter to Mr. Khan said that China and Pakistan were friendly neighbors connected by mountains and waters.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have enjoyed mutual political trust, close economic cooperation and ever-increasing friendship between the people.

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have helped each other overcome difficulties and made new progress in developing the CPEC against an unfavorable background. The facts fully demonstrate that there are broad prospects for China and Pakistan to build an even closer community with a common future in the new era and will surely bring greater benefits to both our countries and peoples, he added. .

Mr Li said China had been steadfast in prioritizing Pakistan over its foreign policy and was ready to make joint efforts with Pakistan to develop a strategic all-weather cooperative partnership at a higher level. high over the next 70 years. I wish prosperity to Pakistan and happiness to its people. Let the friendship between China and Pakistan continue forever, he added.

Meeting for housing

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on housing and construction and the very ambitious Ravi Urban Development Plan.

The Prime Minister was informed that the Green Building Code would apply to the construction of houses being built under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan will chair the 26th Nikkeis Conference on the Future of Asia on Friday morning under the theme Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in Global Recovery, which is being held in Japan.

Published in Agim, 21 May 2021