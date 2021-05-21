International
Imran, Li reiterate stronger Pak-China-Gazeta ties
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang have written letters to each other to mark 70 years of Pakistan-China friendship and pledged to further strengthen ties between the two countries.
They further pledged to co-operate with each other in the fight against Covid-19 and to complete the highly ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), despite the unfavorable background.
On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.
May 21, 1951, the day our relationship was officially established, has been an important moment in our history. Our two people and successive leaders and governments have made tireless efforts to strengthen, cement and strengthen our ties. Our time-tested relationship is built around enduring values of mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual understanding, Mr. Khan said in his letter to the Chinese Premier.
Write letters to each other to mark 70 years of friendship, vowing to complete CPEC despite unfavorable background
According to the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Prime Minister Khan said the two governments were coordinating closely with each other in celebrating friendship this year in an appropriate manner, enabling their people to truly understand the depth, breadth and liveliness of Pakistan ties -China.
Excellency, we are extremely grateful to China for the invaluable support it has given us to combat Covid-19 since its outbreak in December 2019. Vaccines and equipment provided by China to contain the pandemic played a crucial role in saving the life of precious human in Pakistan We will continue to support China’s efforts to combat the pandemic both regionally and globally, he said.
Prime Minister Khan said his government was firmly committed to the rapid completion of CPEC projects which would open up tremendous opportunities for growth and development in the region. “I am confident that under your leadership our All-Weather Strategic Partnership Partnership will further strengthen and thrive by creating a brighter and more promising future for our people,” he said.
According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the Chinese Premier in his letter to Mr. Khan said that China and Pakistan were friendly neighbors connected by mountains and waters.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have enjoyed mutual political trust, close economic cooperation and ever-increasing friendship between the people.
In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have helped each other overcome difficulties and made new progress in developing the CPEC against an unfavorable background. The facts fully demonstrate that there are broad prospects for China and Pakistan to build an even closer community with a common future in the new era and will surely bring greater benefits to both our countries and peoples, he added. .
Mr Li said China had been steadfast in prioritizing Pakistan over its foreign policy and was ready to make joint efforts with Pakistan to develop a strategic all-weather cooperative partnership at a higher level. high over the next 70 years. I wish prosperity to Pakistan and happiness to its people. Let the friendship between China and Pakistan continue forever, he added.
Meeting for housing
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on housing and construction and the very ambitious Ravi Urban Development Plan.
The Prime Minister was informed that the Green Building Code would apply to the construction of houses being built under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan will chair the 26th Nikkeis Conference on the Future of Asia on Friday morning under the theme Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in Global Recovery, which is being held in Japan.
Published in Agim, 21 May 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]