Shehbaz blames the Prime Minister for the ring fraud – Gazeta





CHARSADDA: Opposition leader in the National Assembly and President of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday weighed in on the ongoing controversy over the Rawalpindi Ring project, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had permission to extend was granted despite the fact that there was no such provision in the original plan. His remarks came days after the prime minister ordered an investigation into the project’s overhaul, which not only increased its cost by Rs 25 billion but is also believed to have benefited some private housing companies. Mr Sharif said various mega projects including the highway and the orange line were completed during the PML-N government term, but no scandal was uncovered. However, he claimed, corruption worth billions of rupees was carried out on the BRT project in Peshawar executed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. The opposition leader said the issue of ousted PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, who has formed his own party group, would be discussed during the next PML-N meeting. Attacks the strategy of governments to deal with the pandemic Although this is an internal matter of the PTI, we will discuss it in our party, he said while speaking to reporters during a visit to Charsadda on Thursday. He had come to Charsadda to offer condolences on the death of veteran nationalist leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other senior PML-N leaders were present at the event. Shehbaz Sharif shared the impression that his release from prison was the result of an agreement. He said it was not the first time he had been put in jail. He said the PML-N and other political forces were fighting against the government. In response to a question, he said the government had made contempt of court by not allowing him to travel abroad for treatment. The opposition leader said he was tortured during his imprisonment. He slammed the government’s vaccination campaign and strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, claiming the third wave of Covid-19 had caused havoc due to the government’s inability. He said that whenever concerns arose about vaccines or any other issue such as inflation or poverty, the government responded only by shouting chor daaku (thieves and gangsters). Mr Sharif hailed the sacrifices of the Awami National Party and its members against terrorism and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and her people had contributed immensely to fighting and eliminating terrorism and establishing peace. He praised Begun Naseem Wali as a brave and courageous woman and said she had promoted and enabled women’s participation in politics. Published in Agim, 21 May 2021

