Argentina resumes severe pandemic blockade after case increase





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – The government of President Alberto Fernández announced on Thursday a severe blockade for the first time this year as more than 35,000 coronavirus infections were reported for the third day in a row in Argentina and the death toll rose to sky.

The measures will last from Saturday to May 31 and will restrict circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious and sports activities. Workers with essential jobs will be excluded from the measures.

“We are living in the worst moment since the pandemic started,” Fernández said in a message broadcast on the national TV channel. “We are seeing the highest number of cases and deaths. We need to take this critical situation seriously and not naturalize so much tragedy.”

At the start of the 2020 pandemic, Argentina imposed one of the longest quarantines between March and July, when it began easing restrictions. The negative impact of the stalemate on the economy and national mood left the government with little room to move now, but the combination of several doses of vaccines and more contagious variants of the virus has put Argentina’s health sector on the brink of collapse. On Tuesday, the South American country surpassed its daily record of viral infections and deaths from COVID-19 with 35,543 new cases and 745 deaths. The following days saw similarly high levels of infection. In total, Argentina has seen 3.4 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 72,000 deaths. Fernández said that after May 31, pandemic measures will return to their current level: a curfew from 8pm to 6am and social, recreational and commercial activities banned indoors. Moreover, a strict closure will be mandatory for the June 5-6 weekend. “It is vital that the authority of each jurisdiction implements the rules that we are dictating. There is no room for speculation or suspicion, “Fernández said, criticizing the governors for failing to ensure compliance with previously ordered measures. The President said that there will be economic assistance to the sectors affected by the new restrictions and confirmed that in the coming days more than 4 million will reach the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines.

