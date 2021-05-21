China defends sanctions as Europe freezes investment pact





China has defended retaliatory sanctions against the European Union after lawmakers in the bloc voted to freeze an investment deal agreed by the end of last year. “China’s decision to take countermeasures is a legitimate response to EU sanctions and unilateral confrontation,” a spokesman for China’s EU mission said late Thursday. “The China-EU investment agreement is a balanced agreement that benefits both parties. It is not a gift given from one party to another, “the spokesman said said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. European Parliament lawmakers voted to halt talks on ratification of the Comprehensive Investment Agreement, citing “unfounded and arbitrary” sanctions imposed by Beijing on European individuals and entities. No negotiations on ratification of the agreement will be held while sanctions are in force, they added. Concern over ratification of the agreement – which was seven years in the making – arose in March when China retaliated against the US, UK and EU over sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in the western Xinjiang region. Beijing said at the time that it would punish 10 individuals and four entities in the EU, saying the measures “harm China’s sovereignty and interests”. Earlier: China stepped up efforts to join the trade pact created to exclude it China has been criticized by Western governments for its treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang A panel of United Nations experts in 2019 said about 1 million people have been sent to internment facilities against terrorism in the region, part of a group of policies that the US has said constitute genocide. China has denied the allegations, saying it is fighting terrorism. Beijing says its activities in Xinjiang are aimed at building infrastructure and providing economic and educational opportunities. The move by EU lawmakers comes ahead of President Joe Biden attending a US-EU summit in Brussels in June, marking the first foreign trip as the leader of his nation. – With the help of Philip Glamann Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

