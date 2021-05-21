The handling of technical platforms of pro-Palestinian content raises prejudicial allegations

A visitor to Arabic-speaking corners of Facebook or Instagram in recent days may have encountered a bizarre anachronism: thousands of years of Arabic writing saved from the past in order to deceive modern algorithms.

Over the past week, as Israeli planes attacked rockets and bombs in the Gaza Strip and Hamas fighters stationed there fired rockets into Israeli cities, social media users have taken the classic letter forms in an attempt to circumvent what they describe as a wave of censorship and over-moderation affecting Palestinian and pro-Palestinian voices through the internet.

Marking it as archaic is the lack of points and signs called diacritics that were originally added to make the Qur’an easier to read for Muslims from North Africa, Spain and India, said Mohamed Gaber, a Cairo-born student who attends a master in Arabic typography. Diacritical marks help the reader distinguish between words that would otherwise look identical.

Its users believe that the ambiguity of Arabic without diacriticism is a way of eradicating people and software charged with enforcing network content policies, which they see as suffocating legitimate political speech.

Cars can’t really ruin that, Gaber said. You just have to be completely familiar with the shapes of the letters, even with the voice of whose writing.

Reviving centuries-old writing styles is one of the few tactics the Palestinians and their allies are using to keep their posts from being blocked or suppressed.

Some users have mistyped keywords like Palestine or Israel; others have begun to interrupt posts about the conflict with more common images from their daily lives. On Instagram, some users are advising their followers that adding a Get Vaccined or Stay Home-themed COVID-19 sticker to a pro-Palestine post will make it more visible.

For the Palestinians, the war with Israel has always felt unbalanced a poor displaced population and refugees settled against one of the world’s most advanced armies, backed by American superpower.

But the latest outbreak of this long-running conflict has been marked by a widespread feeling that US-based communication platforms people using to read and talk about what is happening are putting their thumbs up on a scale in a way that echoes America’s long-standing politics.

It’s a double-edged sword, said a social media user, a recent college graduate, who asked that her name not be withheld to avoid online harassment. On the one hand, our social media helps spread the word, but we too are limited.

Companies deny prejudice, pointing to technical errors and attempts at good faith to support their policies on issues such as hate speech and violent incitement, as well as US and international law, to a degree and pace that make some degree of error inevitable .

But those affected are reluctant to take such guarantees at face value or trust the platforms to make it right. In Venmo, the social payment service, activists have begun advising each other to disguise the true purpose of the donations they make to Palestinian aid efforts. between a hit from the platform for related keywords. Tag it as lunch, coffee, nails or anything ordinary, advised a Twitter user.

The latest spate of allegations that platforms have imposed wholesale bans and so-called shadow bans on pro-Palestinian users began in early May, shortly after an Israeli court ruled in favor of evicting Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh neighborhood. Jarrah of East Jerusalem. After the video of the shocking grenades exploding inside Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam on the last Friday of Ramadan, a wave of posts, images and videos with hashtags such as #saveSheikJarrah and #HandsoffAlaqsa included Facebook, was captured. Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

On May 5, the Institute for Middle East Understanding attempted to post a version of an informative presentation the organization had shared in February on Instagram. The new cover image reads, Israeli Politicians Encouraging Anti-Palestinian Violence. He was removed for violating the Instagrams community standards on hate speech and symbols.

The LandPalestine Instagram account, which has 167,000 followers, had removed a comic criticizing Israeli settlements for hate speech. The account owner, Nour Elbash, then received a notice that her account was in danger of being hidden for the post.

A Save Sheikh Jarrah Facebook group started by outspoken Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd with 132,000 followers was temporarily crashed. A pro-Palestinian account with 43,000 followers, Majid96e, has received several posts for violating community standards and has posted several times that he believed his account was being banned from the shadows. (The Times confirmed that when looking for an account, even when following it, it did not appear unless the full account name was entered, and then appeared much lower than other accounts with fewer followers.)

Twitter also suspended some pro-Palestinian accounts, which it attributed to an algorithmic error.

And American Palestinian hijab influencer Maria Alia posted on Instagram that some pro-Palestinian stories on Instagram that she shared and added to her highlights were deleted even after she added them again.

Nadim Nashif, executive director and co-founder of 7amleh, the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, said the organization has collected censorship reports on social media and received 500. Fifty percent of those complaints were about Facebook, and 35% were has been about Instagram. Other organizations like the Jewish Voice for Peace and MPower Change that both have worked closely together with 7amleh say they have also received hundreds of censorship reports on these platforms.

The group said Facebook had removed tens of thousands of posts from its platform at the behest of Unit 8200, the Israeli military cyber unit. In 2016, Unit 8200 recorded approximately 2,241 posts; that number rose to 14,238 in 2018. Facebook met 90% of those requirements, says 7amleh.

IN a statement posted on Facebook, The Israel State Attorney’s Office said Facebook and Instagram have met removal requests less frequently than TikTok and Twitter.

In a statement, Facebook spokesman Dani Lever acknowledged that there were several issues that affected people’s ability to share in enterprise applications, including a technical glitch that affected Stories around the world and an error that temporarily restricted content from view on the Hashtag Page of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

While these have been fixed, they should never have happened in the first place, Lever said via email. We were very sorry for all those who thought they could not bring attention to important events, or who thought it was a deliberate suppression of their voice. This was never our intention, nor do we ever want to silence a particular community or point of view.

As consumers find ways to work around what many people consider to be algorithmic bias, tech workers have begun efforts to put pressure on companies from within. On Tuesday, a group of Google employees called the Jewish Diaspora in Tech released an open letter urging the company to condemn the Israeli government’s actions and ensure that any support for Israeli humanitarian efforts is in line with human rights support. led by the Palestinians and aid efforts.

Google’s leadership has not yet responded to the letter or the individual organizers. Last month, the company and Amazon were awarded a $ 1.2 billion cloud contract by the Israeli government. Google did not respond to a request for comment. The company also would not say if it did update its maps include high-resolution images of the region now that a law banning the use of images has been removed. (Apple said it was working on an update to make its maps higher resolution.)

Meanwhile, Venmo told The Times that the company takes its regulatory and compliance obligations seriously, including compliance with U.S. economic and trade sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury Bureau, the governing body that enforces U.S. sanctions. . Numerous Palestinian rights organizations are listed under the offices sanctions directory.

Facebook has also seen growing employee disagreement over the issue. Discussions on Facebook’s internal chat system have been particularly tense, with groups of Arab and Muslim employees calling on top executives for a perceived internal bias against Palestinian voices and content, said Ashraf Zeitoon, who headed the policy unit. of the Middle East on Facebook for three years until mid-2017

I told him these have been some of the toughest and loudest discussions on Facebook, at the same level of BLM, he said, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mai El-Mahdy, who left her native Egypt to join Facebook in Ireland as a member of the Scaling Team and left the company in 2017, said she had heard from her former colleagues that the lecture was came back ugly, with employees reporting to each other Sharing human resources on Facebook.

Arabs and Muslims, they see that Facebook is one-sided. The Israelis say what is happening is correct, and that on the contrary, Facebook should be tougher, El-Mahdy said in a telephone interview Thursday.

El-Mahdy noted that previous clashes between Israelis and Palestinians had led to similar internal discussions, but to no avail.

Lever, Facebook spokesman, said: “Our policies are designed to give everyone a voice by keeping them safe in our applications, and we implement those policies equally, regardless of who is posting or their personal beliefs.

We have a dedicated team, which includes Arabic and Hebrew speakers, closely monitoring the situation on the ground, who are focused on making sure they are removing harmful content while addressing any implementation errors as soon as possible.