





Put the ball rolling … Abu Dhabi has unleashed more than 1,000 business activities that it says will soon allow full ownership by a non-UAE investor.

Image credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has compiled a list of 1,105 commercial and industrial activities that will allow 100 percent ownership by non-UAE nationals. Owners of existing businesses have the right to regulate their status, provided they “comply with regulations on activities or other applicable restrictions”. It is not known if other business activities will be added to this list at a later stage. The other emirates and their economic departments will soon come up with their own list of business activities with 100 per cent foreign-owned provisions. Investors can see if their operations fall into the excluded category on the ‘adbc.gov.ae’ website. According to sources in the business community, other emirates are likely to follow more or less the same patterns in the ranking of commercial activities for full foreign ownership. “There may be exceptions – Dubai, for example, is a hub for digital businesses and social media, and the authorities will also consider such factors.” “The announcement of the list of available economic activities for foreign ownership comes to affirm the readiness of the Abu Dhabi governments to attract more foreign direct investment, to promote an open and flexible business environment,” the Abu Dhabi Department said. Dhabi Economic Development on its website, adbc .gov.ae. “And as part of its ongoing efforts to bring out more decisions and initiatives that stimulate the private sector and enhance the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the global investment map.” Abu Dhabi determines 100% ownership of the ball The Department of Economic Development identified 1,105 registered commercial and industrial activities in which non-citizens, whether natural or legal persons, have the right to own business licenses and establish companies with 100% full – or any other percentage – ownership . It was on Wednesday that the UAE confirmed that it would allow full foreign ownership in businesses identified as in non-strategic areas. The Economic Development Departments in each of the Emirates would compile a list of such business activities. The revised Commercial Companies Law enters into force on 1 June. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, President of ADDED, said, “The decision is one of many decisions and initiatives to provide incentives for the private sector in Abu Dhabi and to improve Abu Dhabi’s status on the global investment map.” No 100% foreign ownership According to sources, categories such as banks and finance, including the fast-paced fintech display space as well as remittances, will remain activities that require a UAE citizen as a wholesale partner. Other strategic categories would be utilities and telecom services, as well as those businesses operating under the Commercial Agency Law.

