Australian students gather in massive climate strike to protest gas





or School strike 4 Climate movement tens of thousands are protesting across the nation with key demands for the federal government to act on sustainable clean energy solutions. Friday’s mass strike will mark what the group says is the largest protest against climate action since COVD-19 began affecting daily life in Australia. The group wants the federal government to stop funding what it says is risky for gas and coal projects and serious investments in clean renewable energy. They are also calling for safe work and the adoption of First Nations solutions to protect the country. Student protester Natasha Abhayawickrama said she wanted to see the federal government ensuring the overall well-being and prosperity of all Australians. [The government is] much more hidesbegan lining up the already exploded pockets of multinational gas companies, the 16-year-old activist said. Morrison and his government can and must protect our climate, our land and our water. Their money-making agenda to the detriment of Australia’s significant welfare and prosperity is fueling the same climate crisis that is destroying our environment, destroying our health and creating very few jobs for our population. Abhayawickrama explained that she was joining her fellow students who felt like disappointed Australians – in particular, by responding to taxpayers’ money they believe Scott Morrison’s government is launching gas initiatives. In May the Morrison government announced its $ 58.6 million plan for it in advance a gas regeneration in Australia. The energy plan has been criticized round by experts and industry. The organizers of the demonstration, School Strike 4 Climate, are protesting with the support of First Nations communities, unions, parents and fellow citizens. A group of parents, grandparents and guardians of student climate strike protesters have also joined their children in 47 protest locations around Australia. Suzie Brown, mother of a protesting student and Australian Parents National Director for Climate Action, said it was important to show solidarity with future generations who would be burdened with more droughts, storms and fires if we did not act on terrible warnings. of science on climate change. Brown, who is a former VPS employee and sustainability consultant, said School Strike 4 climate leaders may still be teenagers, but they were telling Australian adults what leadership on climate change looks like. The timing of this Climate Strike is critical, with renewable energy ignored in the latest federal budget, and the Prime Minister confirms this week that he will spend $ 600 million on a completely unnecessary gas-fired power plant in the Hunter Valley. We parents have had the courage of Scott Morrisons’ climate inaction, she added. Australian Parents for Climate Action was formed in 2019 after the first school climate strike and has grown to more than 14,000 members nationwide. We want anyone who stands for election to know that they must address this number one threat to our children if they hope to represent us in parliament. Especially when solutions like affordable and clean renewable energy are readily available and will benefit the economy, Brown said.

