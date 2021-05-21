Private Hospitals in Malaysia Said to Save More Beds for Covid-19 Patients as Government Considers Blocking, Southern News and Top Asian Stories SE





PETALING JAYA (STAR ​​NEWS NETWORK / ASIA) – The Malaysian Ministry of Health issued a directive Thursday (May 20th) for private hospitals to increase their wards in wards and intensive care units (ICUs) to treat escalating numbers. of Covid-19 patients who have suffocated government hospitals. “All private hospitals currently treating Covid-19 patients need to increase more beds to treat these patients. This includes more beds in wards and ICUs. “The maximum number of beds to be allocated to Covid-19 patients is based on the capacity of the wards and the ICU. “The allocation of beds should be in line with the capabilities of the private hospital and should not affect the quality of health care provided to patients,” said director general of health Noor Hisham Abdullahsaid in a May 20 letter to private hospitals. The letter was posted from the Twitter account of the Ministry of Health’s Private Medical Practice Control Section on Thursday. The letter noted that more than 70 percent of ICU beds in government hospitals across the country have been consumed. The situation is worse in the central region, where ICU beds are at full capacity. Hospital beds in the general ward are also 70 percent to 90 percent occupied. There were a total of 1,388 ICU beds in 78 government and teaching hospitals across the country, of which 850, or about 61 percent, were assigned to treat patients with Covid-19, Tan Sri Noor Hisham said last week. Malaysia on Thursday recorded 6,806 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest daily jump in infections. It was the second straight day of record infections as 6,075 new cases were registered on Wednesday. The country also recorded the highest daily deaths of 59 since the pandemic began last year. The sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in Terengganu and Perak has forced the government to place an extended 14-day movement control (MCO) order in dozens of districts there. The austerity measures announced Thursday will begin on Saturday. The National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, is set to meet on Friday to discuss whether to impose a full-blown blockade across the country – similar to the one set between March and May last year. Minister in the Department of Prime Ministers (Parliament and Law) Takiyuddin Hassan said the issue will be assessed and decided by the NSC Covid-19 meeting in Putrajaya. A full-scale MCO is among the measures to be considered by the NSC and this will be discussed before any decision is made. All the faithful and the chief ministers will also sit down at the 15:00 meeting, he told reporters after a meeting of the Kelantan State Special Security Committee chaired by Menter Besar Ahmad Yakob State at the Kota Darulnaim Complex on Friday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos