The cascade of rare complications deepens the misery of Covid India

Pharmacists are warning of a lack of an essential medicine to treat an invasive fungal infection by cutting out patients with weakened immune systems and diabetes. An impact on cases across India of a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children – also seen in the US and Europe at the height of their outbreaks – is a harbinger of a potentially deadly wave of pediatric illness in the coming weeks.

After being considered a rare opportunistic fungal infection in Covid-19 patients, mucormycosis has emerged as a dramatic buzz for a symptomatic secondary disease of India to contain the world’s fastest growing coronavirus outbreak. The government on Wednesday declared it a visible disease.

“There are up to 1,500 patients with this condition, known locally as black fungus,” in Maharashtra alone, with the state government hosting 200 new cases each week. About 90 cases there have been fatal, NDTV reported.

“Mucormycosis is part of a cascade of secondary medical problems that erupt in India that have been rare or non-existent elsewhere,” said Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University in Melbourne. “Proper care for Covid patients means that India is seeing a lot of cases, adding another significant dimension to the Covid burden.”

India has reported more than 25 million cases of Covid-19, with half occurring in the last two months alone. This is likely to be a major underestimation, with many cases having certainly been lost given India’s vast rural territory amid overwhelming demand for clinics and hospitals.

The second wave has taken us to unexplored territories, “said Randeep Guleria, director of the New Delhis All India Institute of Medical Sciences, one of the countries’ leading hospitals, in an interview.” We knew there would be a second wave by “Given the international experience, I did not expect such savagery. It was like a blaze of fire.”

Patients being treated for coronavirus infection are often given an abundance of unnecessary medications in India, including antibiotics, antivirals and steroids, the researchers said. This can cause or worsen other complications in some cases.

Aggressive treatment

“Pressure on doctors and panic among patients are exacerbating it,” Guleria said. “Sometimes there is a bitter reaction in the knee among doctors who choose aggressive medical treatments instead of being conservative.”

Excessive drug use – high in India during pre-pandemic times – has skyrocketed during the pandemic, said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Politics in New Delhi. “The detrimental effect of this irrational use of drugs is potentially as great as that of the virus itself.”

Cheap steroid medications used to quench an exaggerated inflammatory response to coronavirus have helped foster cases of mucormycosis, said Leena Menghaney, New Delhi-based regional leader for Doctors Without Borders. Asia.

Steroids depress the body’s immune system, making patients more susceptible to secondary infections, such as mucormycosis, which can be caused by oxygen-stained oxygen tubes and moisturizers.

Deadly infection

The infection can start on the skin and invade the sinuses and other parts of the face. She requires surgery if she has not undergone anti-fungal therapy. Without treatment, it can cause a deadly infection in the bloodstream.

Menghaney said she knows at least one patient from Karnataka state who died this week because he was unable to get the optimal medication for mucormycosis, liposomal B amphotericin, which is difficult to provide even when demand is low. It usually costs about $ 70 per vial and patients may need up to 20 vials, she said.

“I’m getting reports of shortages across the country,” Menghaney said. “People are willing to pay anything to get the medicine. Patients coming from poor, rural areas are simply not able to get medicine because it is so expensive.” “

Inadequate infection control in hospitals also risks exposing Covid patients to secondary bacterial and fungal infections, many of which cannot be treated with basic medications, Laxminarayan said. The evidence is only anecdotal at this time, as India does not have a systematic “method” to track such infections, he said.

Even more ominous are the complications in children described by parents and doctors.

Bloody eyes

Khushnooma Kapadia, a hospitality worker in Mumbai, said her 11-year-old son suddenly developed bloodshot eyes, swelling around his neck, severe diarrhea, vomiting and a rash that covered his body. Tests showed he was infected with SARS-CoV-2 four weeks ago, although he had no symptoms at the time. Nearly a month later, the boy is still recovering, with a persistent weakness, Kapadia said.

Doctors diagnosed it as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, a life-threatening pediatric condition that causes inflamed and swollen blood vessels. Estimated is estimated to occur in about 1 in 5,000 children four to six weeks after coronavirus exposure.

Covid-19 cases in India seem to have peaked last week. This means that the increase in MIS-C cases could worsen in the coming weeks, said in a recent letter TG Sundaram and Latika Gupta, researchers at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the northern Indian city of Lucknow.

Intravenous immunoglobulin is the recommended treatment, but it is in limited supply even in rich countries, said Nigel Curtis, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Melbourne. “This is likely to be an additional challenge in India,” he said.

While there is no summary data on Covid or MIS-C pediatric cases in India, five doctors said they are seeing younger patients during the current epidemic. Some speculate that the increase may be due to the new so-called “disturbance variant” known to increase transmission.

Anuradha Mittal, a pediatrician at Kailash Hospital on the outskirts of New Delhi, said she sees four to five times more pediatric Covid cases this year compared to the first wave last year. “The volume of infections and the virulence of the pathogen – both are higher this time around,” she said, adding that some newborns born to Covid-19 patients have also tested positive.

Although India has a deep history of medical research and a wide group of experienced healthcare providers, scientists and clinicians are irritated by the lack of centralized systems to share data and evidence regarding optimal treatments.

Disappointing efforts

This is a frustrating attempt to find out what factors are driving the complications of Covid-19 in India, as well as the ability to combat misinformation, said Manoj Mohanan, a health economist and associate professor at Duke University in North Carolina.

“Secondary medical problems can be avoided with better patient care, which makes it critical that the rest of the world gives India the support it needs to stop this chain of preventable diseases,” said Deakin Universitys Bennett.

We’ve invested chronically in healthcare, “said Mumbai pulmonologist Zarir Udwadia in a podcast with the editors of the New England Journal of Medicine this month. We spend less than 1.4% of our GDP on public healthcare and all that returns to follow us. “

