What is white COVID mushroom?
Numerous reports suggest that there have been cases of white mushrooms in coronavirus patients in India. Experts are concerned because this is more dangerous than what it causes black mushrooms, or mucormycosis.
Wait, what is going on with COVID-19 and black fungus?
Health officials in India have reported numerous cases where patients suffer from a fungal infection that can disfigure facial features and even kill, according to Bloomberg.
The issue of a deadly black mushroom is called Mucormycosis, which attacks your sinuses and lungs once sucked, as I wrote for Deseret News.
- Although black fungus can be treated, it can lead to vision loss, and in some cases, increase the risk of mortality if left untreated, according to India Sot.
- Rare but deadly infection can kill and cripple patients, with some COVID patients losing their upper jaw and eyes after contracting it, Bloomberg reports.
Are there white mushrooms in India?
The Hindustan Times reports for which there have been various media reports of white mushrooms harming COVID-19 patients. Experts have suggested that white mushrooms are not exactly a good thing.
- White fungi are being suggested to be more dangerous than black fungi by health experts as they can affect other parts of the body like skin, stomach, kidneys, brain, private parts and mouth besides lungs, according to The Hindustan Times.
However, there has not been much evidence of white fungus spreading outside Bihar.
- Interestingly, patients infected with white fungus showed COVID-like symptoms, however, were tested negative, according to The Hindustan Times.
What should you do to avoid white fungus?
According to Times of India, people should continue to follow the instructions.
And proper emphasis should be placed on cleaning and cleaning supplies, the environment, as mold can be inhaled directly by a suspected patient, according to Times of India
