The Toronto Top5 rapper was wanted on an updated charge of first-degree murder

Toronto police have updated the charges against the Toronto-based Top5 rapper in first-degree murder in connection with the shooting in North York in January that left a 20-year-old dead.

Jan night. 31, police said they responded to reports of shootings near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Officials said Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was shot several times in his vehicle while trying to enter a parking garage. He died at the scene.

Hassan Ali, 22, better known by his Top5 rap moniker, was one of two men arrested and charged in connection with the shooting about two weeks later.

Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, described as ‘humble, kind and hardworking’, was shot dead on January 31 while in his vehicle. (GoFundMe)

Ali was initially charged with accessories following the murder, two counts of failing to comply with evidence, and three drug-related offenses.

In a press release issued Thursday evening, police said the charges against Ali have been modernized and he is now wanted for first-degree murder and three counts of non-compliance.

The release does not indicate how Ali was released from custody, but officers are seeking help from the public to find him.

“He is believed to be violent and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the statement said.

Police are looking for anyone with information to contact at 416-808-7400 or Crime Barriers anonymously.