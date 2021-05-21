Budget 2021: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returns to work, middle New Zealand critic

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni on a tour of the Wellington City Mission Social Supermarket. Photo / Aaron Dahmen

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has removed criticism that the Budget did not provide for middle-income winners, saying addressing poverty was something “everyone in New Zealand wants to see”.

The 2021 budget saw a $ 3.3 billion increase in benefits over the next four years, estimated to lift 33,000 children out of poverty, as well as more than $ 1b in funding for Mori, including a Mori housing package.

While qualifying praise has been received from welfare advocates, Mori government ministers are celebrating for providing an unprecedented level of investment to address devastating inequalities.

But it has been criticized by opposition parties, with National Party leader Judith Collins saying it was “a budget for benefits, not jobs” and would do very little for the economic growth the country needed as it emerged from Covid.

Ardern spent this morning at the Wellington City Mission checking out the “social supermarket”, an innovative take on the food bank, but where people can collect donated food with “pride and dignity”.

The visit was also a sign of the Budget focus on improving welfare and reducing inequality in Aotearoa.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with a staff member this morning at the Wellington City Mission Social Department in Newtown this morning. Photo / Aaron Dahmen

Ardern told reporters she regularly heard from New Zealand that they wanted to see everyone doing well.

“People from all walks of life have often raised the issue of poverty with me.”

Speaking in the morning after the Budget about how he was giving to the business, Ardern said there was support for businesses amid the environment Covid-19 had caused, such as digital support and training and the payroll subsidy scheme.

Asked what was there for New Zealand “middle”, Ardern said the best thing for New Zealand was job creation, showing the 200,000 estimated from this Budget and over the forecast period.

Similar articles

“For all New Zealanders, they want to see our economy doing well, they want to see jobs created, they want us to be safe and well through the pandemic, they want to see us to reconnect with the rest of the world – all the things that this budget is pushing us towards, but of course we have to make sure that we are meeting the circumstances of all of New Zealand and their needs as we get ahead each year. “

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni “canned butter”, which she ate as a child. Photo / Aaron Dahmen

There were also “significant health costs,” she said.

Despite the increase in benefit levels, which Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said meets the main recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group from 2019, there has been some criticism that rising living costs will not make a difference. large, and others have called for increased Labor to support families and the disabled.

“We’ve seen across the board the tools we have to support children – we know the representatives in our child poverty statistics are working families for example,” Ardern said.

“That’s why we’re committed to doing Jobs for Families and Accommodation Supplement.

“People have raised the question” will these key benefits increase directly in rent increases or cause rents increase? “We went back to the evidence recently we have had changes in the amount of help people receive and we have not seen a correlation for rents to rise as a result.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Wellington City Missionary Murray Edridge. Photo / Michael Neilson

While there was no set deadline for the Family Work Review, Ardern said the changes were made when they first came to office and would end this term.

Regarding disability compensation, Sepuloni said the government could not do everything according to WEAG right away, but had “political work coming out to me about disability assistance”.

The government was also doing work around family debt and food security, Ardern said.

For supplements, she said things like winter energy payments were still rated and “highly rated”.

“Keep in mind, Super is adjusted through indexing to try and keep up with those extra costs they face.”

They will also continue to try and see the “movement in support” to reflect rising costs, she said.

In the Budget, the Treasury had predicted that the increase in housing prices would fall significantly. Asked if Ardern wanted her to fall, she said they wanted balance in house price rise and home ownership.

“The Treasury is now saying that they believe we will be successful because those massive house price increases were not good for anyone, including those who already have homes.

“We do not want massive house price increases but also for many New Zealanders once they enter the housing market, their home is often the most important asset they have, so if you see a sudden plunge in the value of that asset which equally creates problems for the New Zealand economy and homeowners “.

With Labor MP Kieran McAnulty describing herself during a parliamentary debate last night as a “proud Socialist”, Ardern was asked if she too was a Socialist.

“I’ve always described myself as a democratic socialist,” she said.

“But I have never seen those terms particularly useful in New Zealand because we do not tend to talk about those terms here. Here it is more common to say progressive, or Labor party member, people tend to know what that means. “

Asked when she would receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Ardern said time was a balance between those affected and those exposed who needed it before, and doing so herself to “demonstrate that it is considered a priority and safe” .

She could not give a date, but said it would be before the start of the general spread in July.

After submitting the Budget, Ardern said she spent “some time with the team and the Minister of Finance” before returning to work to “complete some paperwork”.

“It was not the time for celebration.”

Asked if it was her favorite Budget as Prime Minister, Ardern said it was “an important one”.

“I think I will see this and I will see it as a historic moment for us making sure that New Zealand is a country that we believe is right, a country where you need the help and support that you” are in ” able to use it “.