Are there Christians in Israel and Palestine? Yes. That’s why it matters

Earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians went on strike over Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, violence inside Israeli cities, and attempts to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah’s East Jerusalem neighborhood.

In the Bethlehem area, young people have gathered to protest abroad large checkpoint known as 300 where only those with permission issued by Israel can cross from the West Bank to Jerusalem.

Locals tell me that this month the protests are much larger than they were during the previous escalation and that among the protesters marching from Bethlehem to the checkpoint are Palestinian Christians, a group rarely mentioned in covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The problem, Palestinian Christians tell me, is that the ongoing violence, which came to a ceasefire early Friday, with Israeli time, is often defined as a clash between Israeli Jews and Palestinian Muslims. In reality, battles and protests have nothing to do with Judaism or Islam having a stronger claim to the land.

Instead, both Palestinian Christians and Muslims are being pushed back against Israeli authorities who they say treat them differently from Jews. They are reacting to 73 years of injustice, said Antwan Saca, a Palestinian Christian living in Beit Jala, a small town nestled in the mountains outside Jerusalem that melts almost smoothly into Bethlehem, which is just down the hill.

Palestinian Christians like Saca argue that framing events in religious terms, namely, Muslim versus Jew represents an attempt to carve out Palestinian identity in order to better divide and conquer the population.

Although Palestinian Christians are, in a way, treated differently by the Israeli authorities than their Muslim brethren, for example, Christians living in the West Bank receive difficult permission to enter Jerusalem during the Christian holidays when everything it is said and done, Israel still treats them like any Palestinian, they say.

At the end of the day, Israelis do not see me as a citizen, as an equal colleague, said Saca, who is currently director of Palestinian Peace Seeds programs, and a community activist who has worked extensively in the areas of peace, justice, and human rights.

I was married to a foreigner and at one point her presence (her visa) here was denied. It did not matter that I was a Christian. Facing the system, I am still a Palestinian, he said.

While Palestinian Christians make up a small segment of the population in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, they have long played a major role in the economy, politics and society including a major role in the Palestinian national movement, even before Israel was founded in 1948.

Prior to the creation of Israel, local Arab newspapers played an outstanding role in strengthening a national identity and a consensus on the issue of Zionism. One of the most influential publications, Falastin, was founded by Palestinian Christian Issa El-Issa. Khalil al-Sakakini was an early and influential Palestinian Christian and nationalist. Edward Said, one of the world’s leading academics on the subject of Palestine and one of the harshest critics of Zionism, was also a Palestinian Christian.

And the Christian-majority Beit Sahour was at the heart of nonviolent resistance during the First Intifada, the first Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation, with Tax Revolt 1989 residences refuse to pay taxes to the Israeli government.

Sot, Christian institutions play a vital role in keeping Palestinian society afloat while fighting economically under Israeli occupation. Not only do Christian institutions provide much-needed jobs, but many Palestinian hospitals are Christian, including Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Two days ago, the new Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Rev. Hosam E. Naoum, a Palestinian, prayed for the fuel needed to keep the generators at Al Ahli Hospital running. Parts of the Gaza Strip are without power due to the Israeli blockade and bombing, according to the Israeli human rights organization Gisha, and thus without fuel and donations, Al Ahli Hospital will not be able to cope with the overwhelming flow of injured and traumatized victims flowing through its doors, Rev. Naoum said in a statement.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire and for the United Nations and the international community to address the fundamental injustices and grievances that have led to this latest unrest in a recurring cycle of violence.

Other Christian leaders in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have also expressed their support for all parties. On May 9, as tensions rose, The Patriarchate of Jerusalem also issued a statement calling for an end to Israeli provocations in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that the actions violate the sanctity of the people of Jerusalem and Jerusalem as the City of Peace.

Actions that undermine the safety of worshipers and the dignity of Palestinians who are subject to deportation are unacceptable, Jerusalem Church leaders noted.

They concluded their statement by calling for the intervention of the international community and all people of good will.

The Palestinian Christians I spoke to believe that the international Christian community has not done enough to respond to these calls. They feel abandoned and wonder why Christians around the world are getting closer to Israel.

American Christians, in particular, need to be pushed back against their political leaders, who are some of the biggest supporters of the Israeli military, Saca said.

American Christians, he said, are not carrying the cross as (Jesus) asked (believers) to do those who did not stand up for justice and did not stand against the oppressors.

How are you displaying Christian values? he asked. How are you appearing and standing for those who are undermined by power?

many American Christians support Israel as the Jewish homeland based on religion. Sometimes referred to as Christian Zionists, they believe that Jews returning en masse to earth precede the second coming of Christ. However, the presence of Palestinian Christians who have lived there for centuries and the impact that politics today has on their daily lives are often overlooked.

In the absence of international support, Palestinian Christians are standing up for themselves by taking to the streets to protest near checkpoint 300. Locals say the Israeli army is not letting demonstrators go far and is returning them with tear gas and rubber-coated bullets, sometimes before the first stone is thrown.

A young Palestinian Christian living in the neighboring village of Beit Sahour, which is home to Shepherds Field, tells me that, one last day, tear gas was so heavy that it flooded her family home, about a miles away from the checkpoint. The granddaughter of Palestinian refugees from Jaffa who were forced to flee their homes in 1948, she says the current escalation has left her too scared to leave her home, let alone travel to Jerusalem a holy place for Jews, Muslims and Christians alike.

This street violence is very dangerous, she said.