CNN Spokesman Summons Pakistani Foreign Minister for Anti-Semitic Statements During Interview

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi managed to provoke a strong reaction from CNN presenter Bianna Golodryga while discussing the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in an interview on the channel on Thursday.

Anchor, which is Jewish, called Pakistani anti-Semitic minister when Shah Mahmood thought during the interview that Israel has “deep pockets” and controls the media. He said Israel is losing the media war in its battle against Hamas, despite their ties.

Golodryga responded by saying What are their connections?

The Prime Minister of Pakistan laughed as he said that Israel has deep pockets. That was enough to hurt the Jewish reporter who asked him to specify. Qureshi explained that he meant that Israel “controlled the media.” “They are influential people,” the Pakistani minister thought.

Here, the CNN reporter backtracked saying his remark was an anti-Semitic remark.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi @SMQureshiPTI: Israel is losing the media war despite their ties. They have “deep pockets” and control the media. Bianna Golodryga @babanagolodryga: I will call it an anti-Semitic remark.https://t.co/8VezN6W6qW pic.twitter.com/0ziPEy4cJW – SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) May 20, 2021

Well, you see, the issue is, they have a lot of influence and they get a lot of coverage, Qureshi said.

The Pakistani minister was nearly a minute into his observations on the conflict in the region before Golodryga cut it short and asked him to condemn anti-Semitism: I mean, can we not share the fact that there is a call for peace for both sides , for the Palestinians for the Israelis, without anti-Semitic talk and rhetoric?

“I am personally offended as a journalist,” CNN quoted the Pakistani foreign minister as saying

Qureshi left saying: I will not justify any missile attack, and I can not justify, and I can not forgive the air bombings that are taking place.

Minutes after the interview, when Qureshi suggested how a ceasefire is the only option for Palestinians and Israelis, the Jewish interviewer asks if the solutions suggested by Minister Pak include anti-Semitism.

When the minister insisted that he was not justifying the anti-Semitic talks, Golodryga responded to Qureshi by saying that he started the conversation with an anti-Semitic statement. “I’m sorry, I’m personally offended as a journalist, you started by suggesting that Israel has close and powerful friends in the media. This is an anti-Semitic body, “said the interviewer.

When the Quraysh insists that this is the common perception and the Israelis should deny it, the obviously instigated Golodryga says that the responsibility of changing the common perception should be on powerful and influential people like the Quraysh.

Qureshi admits here saying that he is not avoiding agreeing that this perception is wrong. He then quickly avoids repeating: “this madness must end,” striving for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

Israel, Palestine declare a ceasefire

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire across the Gaza Strip border since Friday, ending an 11-day bombing. Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory in the conflict. However, the Islamic terror organization, Hamas, has warned that it still had “its trigger” and urged Israel to end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damage in the Gaza Strip.

Antnio Guterres, the current Secretary-General of the United Nations, welcomed the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel.

I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel, after days of deadly fighting. All parties must respect this ceasefire. Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond restoring calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict. pic.twitter.com/VQHQMpadY8 Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 21, 2021

Israel-Palestine conflict

Fighting began in Gaza after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem culminating in clashes at a Muslim and Jewish holy site. On May 11, the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamasissuedmassive air strikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The country’s air defense system known as the Iron Dome eavesdropped on the continuing barrage of missiles that targeted Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday evening. Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas within the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Forces carry out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to ongoing Hamas attacks against Israel.

At least 232 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

In Israel, 12 people, including two children, have been killed, his medical service says. Israel says about 4,000 rockets have been fired at its territory by militants in Gaza.