Bangkok to start providing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at over 150 points in June





Yesterday (May 19) and today (May 20), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) updated the COVID-19 vaccine distribution situation for Thai citizens living in the city, with more detailed information about places where the public can get stroke, possible number of vaccinations per day, reservation system and vaccine brands. First, the Municipality aims to vaccinate up to 80,000 individuals per day in 151 vaccination sites around the city: 126 of them are hospitals while the other 25 are non-hospital locations. Thai citizens aged 60 and over, and those with severe chronic illness will be vaccinated at any of the listed hospitals.

People between the ages of 18 and 60 will get the vaccine at any of the listed hospitals as well as at non-hospital locations – each of which plans to provide day care for 1,000-3,000 people. All non-hospital vaccination sites will be open to the public from June 7 and some of them – Central Ladprao, for example – have been open for testing since May 12. BMA plans to vaccinate about 2,480,000 people within a month. How to book an appointment for the vaccine? The MorProm application is the only channel to book your appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination. Thanks to technical problems, you will have to use your luck to get the appointment. Authorities have stated that the problems will be fixed before May 31 when the application is addressed. Walking services are also planned to be an alternative. What are the 126 hospitals that offer vaccines? Here is the list of all participating hospitals. Asok Dermatology Hospital B. Medical Care Center Geriatric Hospital Bang Khun Thian Bang Khun Tian Hospital 1 Spitali Bang Mod Bang Pai Hospital Spitali Bang Po Chest Hospital in Bangkok Christian Hospital in Bangkok Hospital in Bangkok Bangna Hospital 1 Bangna Bangkok Hospital Bangpakok Hospital 1 Bangpakok Hospital 8 Bangpakok International Hospital 9 Hospitals BBH Benchakitti Park Hospital Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital Bhumirajnakarin Kidney Institute Hospital BNH Hospital Boonyavej Hospital Bumrungrad Hospital Hospitals Burachat Chaiyakorn Camillian Hospitals Central Hospital CGH Hospital CigH Saimai Hospital Chao Phraya Hospital Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital Chersery Home Geriatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Center Chulabhorn Hospital Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital – Thai Red Cross Chulalongkorn University Dental Hospital Dental Hospital Hospital for Tropical Diseases Hua Chiew Hospital Institute of Dermatology Jatanin Kasemrad Bang Khae Hospital Kasemrad Prachachuen Hospital Kasemrad Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Klong Sam Wa Hospital Clongton Hospital Spitali Thai Kluay Nam Kluaynamthai Hospital 2 Ladkrabang Hospital Ladprao General Hospital Lerdsin Hospital Mali Interdisciplinary Hospital Hospital Masterpieces Medical Correctional Hospital MedPark Hospital Metropolitan Electricity Authority Hospital Cosmetic Hospital Milada Mission Hospital With the Prague Hospital Mongkutwattana Hospital Nakhonthon Hospital Namarak Hospital At Ah National Cancer Institute Navavej Hospital Nawamin General Hospital 9 Nawamin General Hospital Nawduitti Somdetya Hospital Nopparat Ratchathani Hospital Paolo Cassette Hospital Paolo Chokchai Memorial Hospital 4 Paolo Memorial Hospital Nursing Home in Passarapiban Petcharavej Hospital Phramongkutklao Hospital Phyathai Hospital 3 Phyathai Hospital Phyathai Nawamin Hospital Piyavate Hospital PMG Hospital Praram Hospital 9 Prasat Neurological Institute Public Health Center 5 Chulalongkorn Rajavithi Hospital Canal Rajburana Hospital Rama Medical Institute 3 Ramathibodi Hospital Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Ratchaphiphat Hospital Relief and Community Health Bureau Royal Air Force Royal Hospital (Sikan) Hospitals SYH St. Louis Hospital Chinatown Samitivej Hospital Samitivej Hospital Samitij Srinakarin Hospital Serene Hospital Seriruk Hospital Sinpat Srinakarin Hospital Sirinart Buengkum Hospital Sirindhorn Hospital Siriraj Hospital Siriyaj Hospital Piyamaharajkarun Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital Sukumvit Hospital Synphaet Ramintra Hospital Taksin Hospital Teachers’ Hospital Nakarin Thai Hospital Red Cross Health Station 2 (Sukhuma Anamai) Ratchadapisek High Health Theptarin Hospital Thian Fah Foundation Hospital Thonburi Hospital 2 Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital Thonburi Hospital Vajira Hospital Vejthani Hospital Honorable Thawisak Jutindharo Hospital Veterans General Hospital Vibharam Hospital Vibhavadi Hospital Vichaivej Hospital Vichaivej Nong Khaem International Hospital Vichaiyut Hospital Vichaiyut Medical Center Vimut Hospital Wetchakarunrasm Hospital Yanhee Hospital What are the 26 non-hospital vaccination sites? Here is the list of all participating hospitals. Asian Kidney Hospital at Bhumirajanakarindra Institute Big C Romklao Big C Supercenter Bangbon Lardprao Central Plaza Pinklao Central Plaza EastVille Central Festival Central World Chamchuri Square (only for people in the education and public transport sectors) Emporium ICONSIAM PTT Station Rama II Robinson Lat Krabang Lifestyle Samyan Mitrtown SCG Head Office in Bang Sue Siam Paragon Sripatum University Tesco Lotus Minburi Tesco Lotus Pinklao Tesco Lotus Rama 4 (only for those who live and work in the Klongtoey area) Thanu Park Mall Bangkae Mall Bangkapi University of Thai Chamber of Commerce True Digital Park Which vaccine will the public receive? So far, the government is focusing on securing AstraZeneca and Sinovac during the first phase of the proliferation. AstraZeneca is mainly given to people aged 60 and over while Sinovac to younger age groups. Regarding the next general allocation in June, it has been announced that the Ministry of Public Health will return the emphasis to AstraZenaca. In the meantime, other vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Bharat Biotech and Sputnik V, respectively – could potentially become alternatives in the future.

