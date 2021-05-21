Bangkok to start providing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at over 150 points in June

Connect with us

Yesterday (May 19) and today (May 20), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) updated the COVID-19 vaccine distribution situation for Thai citizens living in the city, with more detailed information about places where the public can get stroke, possible number of vaccinations per day, reservation system and vaccine brands.

First, the Municipality aims to vaccinate up to 80,000 individuals per day in 151 vaccination sites around the city: 126 of them are hospitals while the other 25 are non-hospital locations.

  • Thai citizens aged 60 and over, and those with severe chronic illness will be vaccinated at any of the listed hospitals.
  • People between the ages of 18 and 60 will get the vaccine at any of the listed hospitals as well as at non-hospital locations – each of which plans to provide day care for 1,000-3,000 people.

All non-hospital vaccination sites will be open to the public from June 7 and some of them – Central Ladprao, for example – have been open for testing since May 12. BMA plans to vaccinate about 2,480,000 people within a month.

How to book an appointment for the vaccine?

The MorProm application is the only channel to book your appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination. Thanks to technical problems, you will have to use your luck to get the appointment. Authorities have stated that the problems will be fixed before May 31 when the application is addressed. Walking services are also planned to be an alternative.

What are the 126 hospitals that offer vaccines?

Here is the list of all participating hospitals.

  1. Asok Dermatology Hospital
  2. B. Medical Care Center
  3. Geriatric Hospital Bang Khun Thian
  4. Bang Khun Tian Hospital 1
  5. Spitali Bang Mod
  6. Bang Pai Hospital
  7. Spitali Bang Po
  8. Chest Hospital in Bangkok
  9. Christian Hospital in Bangkok
  10. Hospital in Bangkok
  11. Bangna Hospital 1
  12. Bangna Bangkok Hospital
  13. Bangpakok Hospital 1
  14. Bangpakok Hospital 8
  15. Bangpakok International Hospital 9
  16. Hospitals BBH
  17. Benchakitti Park Hospital
  18. Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital
  19. Bhumirajnakarin Kidney Institute Hospital
  20. BNH Hospital
  21. Boonyavej Hospital
  22. Bumrungrad Hospital
  23. Hospitals Burachat Chaiyakorn
  24. Camillian Hospitals
  25. Central Hospital
  26. CGH Hospital
  27. CigH Saimai Hospital
  28. Chao Phraya Hospital
  29. Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital
  30. Chersery Home Geriatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Center
  31. Chulabhorn Hospital
  32. Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital – Thai Red Cross
  33. Chulalongkorn University Dental Hospital
  34. Dental Hospital
  35. Hospital for Tropical Diseases
  36. Hua Chiew Hospital
  37. Institute of Dermatology
  38. Jatanin
  39. Kasemrad Bang Khae Hospital
  40. Kasemrad Prachachuen Hospital
  41. Kasemrad Ramkhamhaeng Hospital
  42. Klong Sam Wa Hospital
  43. Clongton Hospital
  44. Spitali Thai Kluay Nam
  45. Kluaynamthai Hospital 2
  46. Ladkrabang Hospital
  47. Ladprao General Hospital
  48. Lerdsin Hospital
  49. Mali Interdisciplinary Hospital
  50. Hospital Masterpieces
  51. Medical Correctional Hospital
  52. MedPark Hospital
  53. Metropolitan Electricity Authority Hospital
  54. Cosmetic Hospital Milada
  55. Mission Hospital
  56. With the Prague Hospital
  57. Mongkutwattana Hospital
  58. Nakhonthon Hospital
  59. Namarak Hospital
  60. At Ah
  61. National Cancer Institute
  62. Navavej Hospital
  63. Nawamin General Hospital 9
  64. Nawamin General Hospital
  65. Nawduitti Somdetya Hospital
  66. Nopparat Ratchathani Hospital
  67. Paolo Cassette Hospital
  68. Paolo Chokchai Memorial Hospital 4
  69. Paolo Memorial Hospital
  70. Nursing Home in Passarapiban
  71. Petcharavej Hospital
  72. Phramongkutklao Hospital
  73. Phyathai Hospital 3
  74. Phyathai Hospital
  75. Phyathai Nawamin Hospital
  76. Piyavate Hospital
  77. PMG Hospital
  78. Praram Hospital 9
  79. Prasat Neurological Institute
  80. Public Health Center 5 Chulalongkorn
  81. Rajavithi Hospital Canal
  82. Rajburana Hospital
  83. Rama Medical Institute 3
  84. Ramathibodi Hospital
  85. Ramkhamhaeng Hospital
  86. Ratchaphiphat Hospital
  87. Relief and Community Health Bureau
  88. Royal Air Force Royal Hospital (Sikan)
  89. Hospitals SYH
  90. St. Louis Hospital
  91. Chinatown Samitivej Hospital
  92. Samitivej Hospital
  93. Samitij Srinakarin Hospital
  94. Serene Hospital
  95. Seriruk Hospital
  96. Sinpat Srinakarin Hospital
  97. Sirinart Buengkum Hospital
  98. Sirindhorn Hospital
  99. Siriraj Hospital
  100. Siriyaj Hospital Piyamaharajkarun
  101. Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital
  102. Sukumvit Hospital
  103. Synphaet Ramintra Hospital
  104. Taksin Hospital
  105. Teachers’ Hospital
  106. Nakarin Thai Hospital
  107. Red Cross Health Station 2 (Sukhuma Anamai)
  108. Ratchadapisek High Health
  109. Theptarin Hospital
  110. Thian Fah Foundation Hospital
  111. Thonburi Hospital 2
  112. Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital
  113. Thonburi Hospital
  114. Vajira Hospital
  115. Vejthani Hospital
  116. Honorable Thawisak Jutindharo Hospital
  117. Veterans General Hospital
  118. Vibharam Hospital
  119. Vibhavadi Hospital
  120. Vichaivej Hospital
  121. Vichaivej Nong Khaem International Hospital
  122. Vichaiyut Hospital
  123. Vichaiyut Medical Center
  124. Vimut Hospital
  125. Wetchakarunrasm Hospital
  126. Yanhee Hospital

What are the 26 non-hospital vaccination sites?

Here is the list of all participating hospitals.

  1. Asian
  2. Kidney Hospital at Bhumirajanakarindra Institute
  3. Big C Romklao
  4. Big C Supercenter Bangbon
  5. Lardprao Central Plaza
  6. Pinklao Central Plaza
  7. EastVille Central Festival
  8. Central World
  9. Chamchuri Square (only for people in the education and public transport sectors)
  10. Emporium
  11. ICONSIAM
  12. PTT Station Rama II
  13. Robinson Lat Krabang Lifestyle
  14. Samyan Mitrtown
  15. SCG Head Office in Bang Sue
  16. Siam Paragon
  17. Sripatum University
  18. Tesco Lotus Minburi
  19. Tesco Lotus Pinklao
  20. Tesco Lotus Rama 4 (only for those who live and work in the Klongtoey area)
  21. Thanu Park
  22. Mall Bangkae
  23. Mall Bangkapi
  24. University of Thai Chamber of Commerce
  25. True Digital Park

Which vaccine will the public receive?

So far, the government is focusing on securing AstraZeneca and Sinovac during the first phase of the proliferation. AstraZeneca is mainly given to people aged 60 and over while Sinovac to younger age groups.

Regarding the next general allocation in June, it has been announced that the Ministry of Public Health will return the emphasis to AstraZenaca. In the meantime, other vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Bharat Biotech and Sputnik V, respectively – could potentially become alternatives in the future.

