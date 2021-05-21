Conversation: Women left behind in the 2021 Budget despite the focus on well-being

Finance Minister Grant Robertson with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a Pre-Budget lunch hosted by Business NZ. Photo / Dean Purcell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson called this a recovery budget for “all New Zealanders”. But was it a comprehensive budget? Specifically, what did the 2021 Budget offer to those women who were significantly affected by the job losses resulting from Covid-19?

The Budget priorities included an objective to “support employment of those most affected by Covid-19, including women and youth”. However, in his Budget speech, Robertson did not announce any clear initiatives for working women.

Indeed, as was the case in 2020, the focus was on physical infrastructure: the construction of hospitals, schools, homes, roads, railways, and a renovated Scott Base. About 221,000 jobs are projected to result, some of which are tied to this $ 57.3 billion NZ capital investment over four years.

Such spending initiatives are not gender neutral. Our highly gender-segregated labor market means that this investment is likely to generate far more jobs for men than women.

Despite the extension of the Training Incentive Supplement for higher qualifications, and targeted programs such as the Tupu Aotearoa for Pacific People, no support was mentioned to increase the number of women in trades.

Some initiatives are already in place, but evidence shows that sharing labor markets is not an easy task. It is often a very biased process. Women are encouraged in male-dominated occupations, but not vice versa.

A focus on construction should not preclude investment in the care economy. The latter is just as likely as construction to result in economic growth. Research also shows that women need childcare to support their participation in the labor market, and increasing childcare positions increases jobs (usually for women).

The 2021 budget offered little in this regard. He provided funding for just 3,300 extra places in Out-of-School Care.

Australia is doing better for women

The lack of a gender lens makes New Zealand a stalemate compared to Australia’s conservative government. Scott Morrison’s federal budget, submitted two weeks ago, was accompanied by an 81-page Women’s Budget Statement. New spending initiatives focused on economic security, women’s safety and health, and women’s well-being.

The statement included a wealth of statistical evidence supporting the government’s decision to invest in social infrastructure. Furthermore, new money was allocated to women to enter the STEM career and to fund more services for women working in trades.

In addition, first-line services for victims of domestic violence received an injection of money, and $ 16.6 million was pledged to support a National Women’s Health Strategy (over four years).

Undoubtedly Morrison was an election budget. To go to the polls later this year and secure a victory, he needs to improve a response expected by women voters horrified by allegations of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination within his party.

Women were also critical of the fact that they were largely neglected in the 2020 Budget, which focused on growing male-dominated industries.

Morrison may not be comparable to Jacinda Ardern in terms of his feminist leanings, but his minister for women, who has been accused of backing the Women’s Budget Statement, is Senator Marise Payne, Australia’s foreign minister, and a liberal feminist.

Some Australian commentators argue that budget offers for women have not gone well enough. But it certainly seems to be more gender responsive than what we saw in New Zealand on Thursday afternoon.

Gender should be essential to planning

So what do Ardern and Robertson need to change to ensure our progressive welfare accounts for women?

Integrating gender analysis into all portfolios, so that the budget process becomes more responsive to the needs of different groups of women and men, would be a good place to start.

Leading international organizations, including the OECD, the IMF, and the United Nations, promote the economic and social value of gender responsive budgeting. Canada, Iceland and a number of other OECD countries have made significant progress in embedding gender analysis in all aspects of new and existing spending.

Three elements are required for successful implementation. First, a high-level strategy to ensure that analysts take gender into account in their day-to-day practice across government (including budget).

Second, the provision of separate tools, training, and data to support this analysis (such as our Gender Behavior and Integrated Data Infrastructure tools). Third, work with parliament and civil society organizations to foster cooperation and accountability.

However, implementing a gender responsive budgeting process also requires political will to ensure that public servants embrace this work. Adopting a welfare approach, using the Treasury Living Standards Framework and He Ara Waiora, represents a good first step. But to ensure budget results are equal, and resources shared with all of New Zealand, gender analysis is essential throughout the budget process.

International evidence suggests that implementation is not always easy. However, without a gender responsive budget, the gender nature of public spending will remain invisible. This will be detrimental to the well-being of the economy and to reducing inequality.

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.