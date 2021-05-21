Tarun Tejpal is acquitted of the charge of sexual harassment





He has been acquitted. Special Judge Kshyama Joshi announced the trial.



The Mapusa District Court in Goa on May 21 acquitted the former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 case of sexual harassment and rape filed by his colleague. Mr Tejpal was charged with raping his colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Goa Crime Branch and released on parole on July 1, 2014, by the Supreme Court. Read also: The Tarun Tejpal case – a timeline In February 2014, the Goa Crime Branch filed a 2,846-page indictment against Mr. Tejpal. No journalists were allowed inside the court due to COVID-19 protocols. I told Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora Hindu, He has been acquitted. Special Judge Kshyama Joshi handed down the verdict and the reasons for his release will be known in due course. On September 29, 2017, the court formulated the charges against him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The trial started in March 2018 but was interrupted due to several factors, one of them was Mr. Tejpal seeking a dismissal in the case, for which he first moved the trial court, then the High Court and later the High Court. In August 2019, the high court rejected his appeal and ordered the trial to be held behind closed doors (not open to the public) and to end in six months. The trial eventually began on December 7, 2020, and the survivor was examined and questioned for a full month through January 7, 2021, both physically and through video conference. The prosecution examined 71 witnesses and the defense had four witnesses, including family members of the accused and survivors. The trial ended in late February 2021 and, after the final arguments were made by both parties, the trial was reserved. The court was due to announce the verdict on April 27 but was postponed to May 12 due to staff shortages following the COVID 19 pandemic. It was postponed again to May 19 due to Cyclone Tauktae and then to May 21.

