SA records 3,641 new Covid-19 infections, 61 more deaths

Cape Town South Africa has recorded 3,641 new Covid-19 infections and 61 other deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said last night that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 1,625,003.

A total of 19 other deaths were recorded in Limpopo, 17 in Gauteng, 12 in the Northern Cape, 7 in the Eastern Cape, 4 in KwaZulu-Natal and 2 in the Free State. No deaths were reported in Mpumalanga, North West and Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 55,568. Cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,531,993, representing a cure rate of 94.2%.

The number of tests performed to date is 11 246 917. Of these, 39 612 tests have been performed since the last report.

The total vaccination under the Sisonke Program is 480,665. These vaccines were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore the completed vaccines.

The total vaccination in phase 2, at 5.10 pm yesterday was 116,741. These vaccines were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, critically ill Covid-19 patients in African countries are more likely to lose their lives than those on other continents, which may be due to a lack of critical care equipment, a study published Friday said.

Africa’s populations have so far been hit less by the pandemic than other regions when it comes to the total number of cases and deaths – but the authors suggest that the mortality rate of those who get sick may be even higher than the figures suggest. them due to lack of data.

“Our study is the first to provide a detailed and comprehensive picture of what is happening to people who are seriously ill with Covid-19 in Africa,” said Bruce Biccard of Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town.

“Sadly, this shows that our ability to provide adequate care has been compromised by the lack of critical care beds and limited resources within intensive care units.

On average, 31.5% of critically ill patients died after admission to intensive care in Asia, Europe and America, compared with 48.2% in African countries.

