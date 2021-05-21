Connect with us

International

SA records 3,641 new Covid-19 infections, 61 more deaths

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By


from Reporters and IOL Time of publication of the article 54 million ago

Share this article:

Cape Town South Africa has recorded 3,641 new Covid-19 infections and 61 other deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said last night that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 1,625,003.

A total of 19 other deaths were recorded in Limpopo, 17 in Gauteng, 12 in the Northern Cape, 7 in the Eastern Cape, 4 in KwaZulu-Natal and 2 in the Free State. No deaths were reported in Mpumalanga, North West and Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 55,568. Cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,531,993, representing a cure rate of 94.2%.

The number of tests performed to date is 11 246 917. Of these, 39 612 tests have been performed since the last report.

The total vaccination under the Sisonke Program is 480,665. These vaccines were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore the completed vaccines.

The total vaccination in phase 2, at 5.10 pm yesterday was 116,741. These vaccines were with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Data provided by the Department of Health

Meanwhile, critically ill Covid-19 patients in African countries are more likely to lose their lives than those on other continents, which may be due to a lack of critical care equipment, a study published Friday said.

Africa’s populations have so far been hit less by the pandemic than other regions when it comes to the total number of cases and deaths – but the authors suggest that the mortality rate of those who get sick may be even higher than the figures suggest. them due to lack of data.

“Our study is the first to provide a detailed and comprehensive picture of what is happening to people who are seriously ill with Covid-19 in Africa,” said Bruce Biccard of Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town.

“Sadly, this shows that our ability to provide adequate care has been compromised by the lack of critical care beds and limited resources within intensive care units.

On average, 31.5% of critically ill patients died after admission to intensive care in Asia, Europe and America, compared with 48.2% in African countries.

Related videos:

IOL



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: