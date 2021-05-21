The case raised against the captain of the ship P305 that sank in the Arabian Sea

Mumbai police on Friday registered a case against the captain of a boat which sank in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Tauktae. Up to 49 lives were lost in the incident that happened on Monday. The captain was booked based on the complaint of the rescued boat engineer Rahman Shaikh.

The Mumbai Yellow Gate Police Station registered the case under section 304 (II) (an act made known to be likely to cause death), 338 (causing grievous bodily harm by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

We have registered a complaint against the captain and others based on a statement given by Chief Engineer Rahman Shaikh. “He complained that the alarm was issued by the meteorological department but was not taken seriously by the captain and other interested people who should have taken the alarm seriously and moved the barge to a safer place,” said the joint police commissioner. Vishwas Nangre Patil (Legality).

According to Afcons Infrastructure, which leads the consortium that had registered the ship, the P305 captain chose to stay at sea with his crew despite receiving instructions to return to Mumbai port after Cyclone Tauktae.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have so far rescued 186 crew members and found 49 bodies. The search operation for the 37 missing persons entered its fifth day on Friday. Of the missing members, 26 are from P305 and 11 are crew members of a towing vessel, the Varaprada, which also disappeared during the cyclone.