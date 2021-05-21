‘She did not disappear on her own’ – parents of Fred West alleged victim Mary Bastholm speaking in 1970 | Western Country

New cafe employee Mary Bastholm from Gloucester is thought to be one of the victims of serial killer Fred West.

Police are currently digging for coffee where the 15-year-old then worked the anomalies were found in the basement by an ITV documentary team.

Mary disappeared on Saturday, January 6, 1968. She was on her way to visit her boyfriend but never arrived. Despite the massive searches and even the divers that were brought in, no trace of her was found. She was last seen waiting for a bus outside the Avenue Hotel.

Mary Bastholm was last seen at this bus station in Gloucester on the evening of Saturday, January 6, 1968.

Two years after her disappearance, her family spoke to ITV, convinced that something had happened to her. Journalist Alan Jones also interviewed Mary’s boyfriend.

This is what they said, 50 years ago.

Mary’s mother, Doreen Bastholm, described the evening her daughter went missing. She said: “She came out at 10 and a quarter with a carrying bag with a Monopoly set to catch the last bus 25 at seven on Tuffley Avenue and that was the last we saw from her.”

Mary’s boyfriend Tim Merret had to meet her off the bus but she never arrived.

Tim Merret suspected that something was wrong almost immediately when his girlfriend Mary did not arrive that fateful night in 1968. Credit: ITV News

When did you suspect something was wrong?

Alan Jones asked Tim when he suspected something was wrong. He said: “Well, as soon as she was not on it – and she was not on the 8.30pm bus. So I went home and then asked my sister if she would run me to Mrs. Bastholm.

Mary Bastholm’s father was convinced that she did not disappear by herself. Credit: Family

What do you think could have happened that night?

Mary’s father, Christian Bastholm, said: “Well it’s hard to say, but one thing, I’ll always say this, she did not disappear by herself. A free young girl like this to avoid the police for so long. “Well, she’s supposed to be a master at the game, right?”

“Well personally I think she got a raise from someone she knew. This may have been someone who probably entered the cafe …”

Mary Bastholm had been to work at the Pop-In Café in Gloucester on the day of her disappearance.

The café to which Christian Bastholm referred was the Pop-In café where Mary worked. Fred West was a regular customer and the building – now called the Clean Dish – is at the center of a meticulous investigation. Legal officials and archaeologists are digging the basement in case Mary’s remains are hidden there.

50 years ago, police said they had a ‘completely open mind’ about Mary’s disappearance.

Christian and Doreen Bastholm being interviewed about their missing daughter Mary in 1970.

What would you say to Mary if she listened to you?

Doreen Bastholm said: “Please come home or contact us.”

Christian Bastholm said: “I think she would do it right away. She was a very exciting girl. I do not think she would have kept us that long. Even if she had run away alone or with someone else, I wonder if she “she would have had the opportunity to communicate with us before now.”

Do you still hope Mary appears?

Mary’s boyfriend Tim Merret said, “Oh yes … Well, when I still do not know I just hope.”

